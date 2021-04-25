AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts owner Jim Irsay said the team’s success will come down to how well QB Carson Wentz plays.

“Let’s be honest about the situation, how well is Carson Wentz going to do, I think that is really going to dictate just how far we go,” Irsay said on 1070 The Fan. “That’s just reality. I’m not saying that as a headline. Now, he needs support. He needs people around him. We saw the Super Bowl and (Patrick) Mahomes with no (offensive) tackles. He looked pedestrian. That’ll happen because you need support. But, really, if Frank Reich can get Carson Wentz’s play to an extremely high level and we feel that he can, and Carson, unquestionably, has every single tool mentally, physically, emotionally to do that, then you’ve got something special. There’s no doubt about it. That’s what I know Colts fans will be looking to see, just how good can Carson Wentz get? That’s really the intriguing question that everyone has and only time will tell.”

The Colts have met multiple times with Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie. (Justin Melo)

Texans

Texans S Justin Reid said that he and the team have not yet discussed a contract extension.

“I’ll be excited about it but that’s just going to have to be a negotiation between myself, my agent, and the front office,” Reid said, via Texans Wire. “We’ll see if we can come to a conclusion. But there’s plenty of time for that. I’m not going to rush any decisions. The most important thing is preparing for the season and let my performance on the field speak for itself.”

However, Reid did say that he would love to stay in Houston long term.

“I love Houston. I made a home here. At the end of the day though, that’s just going to be a decision that’s going to have to come throughout the year.”

. (Justin Melo) The Texans have met multiple times with Houston LB Grant Stuard, according to the player. (DaSilva)

Titans

According to Justin Melo, the Titans met with Texas A&M OL Carson Green .

. (Justin Melo) The Titans have met multiple times with Houston LB Grant Stuard, according to the player. (DaSilva)