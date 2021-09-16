AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts LT Eric Fisher feels it was unfortunate to be let go from the Kansas City Chiefs over the offseason after sustaining a torn Achilles during the playoffs.

“I take pride in my availability,” said Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “You know … ummm … being there eight years, something we built … the Super Bowl’s the thing you work for every day. It sucked, to put it straightforward. It sucked.”

Fisher said he did not expect that he’d eventually become a free agent at the time of his injury.

“I didn’t think when it happened I’d be somewhere else in the country in the fall,” Fisher said.

Colts HC Frank Reich said Fisher has been “locked in mentally” since joining the organization and will play him when he’s physically ready.

“The other thing I feel great about with Eric is he’s been as locked in mentally as you can be,” Reich said. “So when he’s physically ready to go, I know he’ll be mentally ready to go.”

Texans OT Laremy Tunsil said he had a tough time recovering from COVID-19: “I had to battle through some sickness. I tried to get well, tried to stay in shape and help the team any way I could.” (Aaron Wilson)

WR Brandin Cooks said he believes in second-year OC Tim Kelly: "Just getting more used to calling the game. Having a year under your belt gives you confidence." (Aaron Wilson)

Cooks mentioned QB Tyrod Taylor has done a nice job getting comfortable with his new team: "I think he's done an unbelievable job getting on the same page' with his receivers, backs and tight ends." (Wilson)

Kelly said veteran RB Mark Ingram brings "an edge" to their offense and leadership in the locker room: "Mark is a fiery dude. He's brought an edge here in the offensive room I'm not sure we've had in a while. He's a physical runner, great leader. He's everything you want as a person from that standpoint." (Aaron Wilson)

Texans DC Lovie Smith had high praise of DE Charles Omenihu run defense and ability to rush the passer: "He's excellent against the run. As a six-technique, going to be stronger, stouter against most of the tight ends he plays against. He can rush the passer, too." (Aaron Wilson)

Smith feels it is unfortunate to lose DT Vincent Taylor (ankle) to injured reserve: "Vincent Taylor was playing really good football. He was a force against the run at our nose guard position." (Aaron Wilson)

Regarding Titans HC Mike Vrabel saying WR Julio Jones committed a “dumb penalty” in Week 1 that turned a 3rd-and-1 situation to 3rd-and-16, Vrabel said to not take his comments out of proportion and that he doesn’t say anything to the media he doesn’t say to players. (Turron Davenport)

Regarding Titans HC Mike Vrabel saying WR Julio Jones committed a "dumb penalty" in Week 1 that turned a 3rd-and-1 situation to 3rd-and-16, Vrabel said to not take his comments out of proportion and that he doesn't say anything to the media he doesn't say to players. (Turron Davenport)
Titans OC Todd Downing said they are hopeful WR Josh Reynolds (back) will play in Week 2. (Jim Wyatt)