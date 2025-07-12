AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Cam Ward, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts brought in Daniel Jones to provide competition for Anthony Richardson. When asked about his first impression of the veteran quarterback, RB Jonathan Taylor said Jones is proving to be “super athletic” in practice.

“Super athletic,” Taylor said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “He’s really athletic. When you see him in person do some things, you’re like, ‘Oh, OK!'”

Colts HC Shane Steichen said Jones has done well acclimating to their offense and is picking things up quickly.

“He’s been great,” Steichen said. “He’s done a really nice job for us acclimating to the offense, learning the system. Obviously, a smart guy, [he] understands it. He’s picked it up real nice and he’s done some good things so far.”

Texans

DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN lists Texans’ second-round WR Jayden Higgins as a potential surprise player to watch in 2025 after impressing in Houston’s spring practices and making several plays downfield against starting cornerbacks like Kamari Lassiter .

as a potential surprise player to watch in 2025 after impressing in Houston’s spring practices and making several plays downfield against starting cornerbacks like . Bien-Aime writes that Higgins is “squarely positioned to compete for a starting role.”

Houston’s signing of Higgins to a fully guaranteed deal is currently holding up thirty other second-round picks from signing their rookie deals.

This does not include Browns LB Carson Schwesinger, who was selected with the first pick of round two and also signed a fully guaranteed deal after Higgins.

Titans

The Titans picked up QB Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cites an anonymous AFC executive who thinks Ward answered the criticism against him in the pre-draft process, and Tennessee had “far less doubts” after evaluating him.

“People had some questions about [Ward] coming into the process, and I feel like he did a good job answering them,” an AFC executive said. “The Titans had far less doubts by the end of the process than they did to start.”