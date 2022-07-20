AFC Notes: Dawson Knox, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills TE Dawson Knox has had a somewhat unconventional development at his position. He was a walk-on at Ole Miss and gradually reshaped his body to catch Buffalo’s attention as an outstanding athlete. Still, he entered the NFL with only 39 career catches, no touchdowns and an issue with drops. He’s worked religiously to improve his hands the past couple of offseasons and the reward was a breakout 2021 season in which he caught 49 passes for 587 yards and nine touchdowns.

“I’m finally getting comfortable with everything they ask me to do, whether that’s running deeper routes like a receiver would or bringing me in and having me block defensive ends,” Knox said via Fansided’s Matt Verderame. “I feel like I’m having the game finally slow down a little bit for me after having my head spin learning the offense, the position, the league. I feel like last year was a great year to have under my belt to prove to everyone and myself that I can do it at an elite level. Just to have something like that to keep building on.

“I view myself as being up there with the best of the best. I know my statistics when the ball is actually thrown to me are as good if not better than everybody. I know my run blocking has gotten considerably better too but at the same time I don’t ever want to get complacent with that. Just continue to build on that, continue to earn the trust of (Bills QB Josh Allen) and the guys calling the plays to where in critical downs I’ll get the ball thrown to me.”

Knox is now entering a contract year and will have the opportunity to join a growing list of tight ends who are getting paid and moving the market forward at the position. He’s still trying to approach things the same way, however.

“I’m just trying to treat it the same way I treated it last year,” Knox said. “Last year I had a chip on my shoulder still, having not really proved yet what I could do on the field. I still have that same feeling, as though I’ve only scratched the surface. I’m just getting started in this league. I still only had 49 catches last year. I know I was playing almost every snap but I want to keep developing into a premier talent.”

Dolphins

Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah is overjoyed after betting on himself and earning a new contract from Miami.

“Drew [Rosenhaus] could tell you himself: It was very emotional for me and my family,” Ogbah said, via PFN’s Aaron Wilson. “It was a long time coming. We had some obstacles we had to go through with the injuries, signing a deal, and playing through the deal. Betting on yourself, it all paid off in the end.”

Ogbah is looking to continue to improve his game while also taking on more of a leadership role within the team.

“Just be more of a leader this year and keep doing what I’ve been doing: leading the team,” Ogbah said. “Thinking of me as a vet, I’m back there, helping the younger guys and just speak up when I need to and be a captain of the team. You can always get better at everything. The sacks, the batted balls, or just tackling — go back and watch the film and improve on the little things.”

Patriots

ESPN and Pro Football Focus listed Patriots DT Christian Barmore as one of their top second-year breakout candidates heading into the 2022 season.

as one of their top second-year breakout candidates heading into the 2022 season. Defensive tackle is a tough position to acclimate to the NFL right away but Barmore notched 48 pressures as a rookie.