AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Paul DePodesta resigned as the Browns’ chief strategy officer to become the Colorado Rockies’ president of baseball operations. DePodesta was a key part of Cleveland acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Texans in 2022, saying it was a collaborative decision to bring in the embattled quarterback.

“I’ve said this before,” DePodesta said, via Scotty Gange. “I think whenever you have a significant player decision, whether it’s a trade, free-agent signing, number one draft pick, whatever it is, like, those are organizational decisions, right? Those are done collaboratively, like a lot of people on board. And if you’re a senior leader of that organization at that time, then you own that decision. I mean, you do. We all do. So that’s the way I feel about that, and it’s the way I feel about sort of almost all the decisions we made there in Cleveland. I absolutely, you know, own them all.”

DePodesta owned up to his mistakes with the Browns and feels he was able to learn from them.

“And, look, I’ve said this now for probably 25-plus years, like, I lost my no-hitter a long time ago. Like a long, long time ago. I’m not perfect, I haven’t been perfect. I won’t be perfect going forward. Like, we’re definitely gonna miss again. But hopefully we learn from that, and we learn from both the successes and the failures. And, you know, we get better the next time we need to make a significant decision. And I do feel like I’ve been able to do that through the course of my career. I feel confident that I’m a lot better today than I was five years ago or 10 years ago or 20 years ago, and I hope five years from now, I’m a lot better than I am sitting here today.”

Browns S Myles Harden was fined $5,487 for unnecessary roughness for use of the helmet, and DT Adin Huntington was fined $4,704 for a late hit.

Ravens

The Ravens had a choreographed celebration for LB Roquan Smith‘s interception in Week 10 before it was eventually ruled an incompletion. Baltimore CB Marlon Humphrey said their planned celebrations show confidence in their defense’s playmaking ability.

“We’ve been planning these celebrations, which means we’re planning to make the plays,” Humphrey said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “And I think that’s a part of the whole thing. You have to believe it.”

Baltimore has won three straight games to improve its record to 4-5 following their 1-5 start to the season. Ravens S Kyle Hamilton thinks the team is starting to “hit our stride.”

“I think we’re starting to hit our stride,” Hamilton said. “It’s not a surprise to us. I think we’re playing to our potential now, and that has to be sustained.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh praised LB Zach Orr‘s ability to remain steady and keep a consistent approach.

“The biggest thing I’ve seen probably from Zach and all the coaches and the players has been just steadiness,” Harbaugh said. “I haven’t seen a lot of changes. I’ve seen steady commitment, consistency of approach and hard work.”

Steelers

Steelers LB Nick Herbig was fined $6,656 for a hip-drop tackle.