AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Brian Flores took about an hour after the team’s loss to the Bills to reflect before addressing the team.

“Today, I really just kind of sat there,” he said, via ESPN. “It’s a tough loss, it’s a number of losses in a row, so I just figured we’ll let the players go.”

Flores was asked about his job security, though he reiterated he’s not worried about losing his job, he’s worried about the players in the locker room.

“I’m just worried about the players,” Flores said. “I’m worried about getting them better, helping them improve. So no [I’m not worried about job security].”

The Dolphins and the Texans were close on a deal that would’ve sent QB Deshaun Watson to Miami, per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. However, the Dolphins wanted Watson to settle on his 22 civil lawsuits.

Once the Texans caught wind of Watson potentially settling, Florio says their asking price on Watson went up. That increase in demands is what caused the talks to ultimately crater, but could ultimately change as the deadline arrives.

According to Florio, the understanding at this time is that if Watson is dealt by the trade deadline, it will be because the civil cases are settled. If he remains with the Texans through the trade deadline, it’s because his civil cases still remain outstanding.

NBC Sports’ Peter King thinks the Dolphins would be willing to part with either WR DeVante Parker or WR Mack Hollins .

Flores confirmed that WR Preston Williams didn't travel with the team due to disciplinary reasons. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

didn’t travel with the team due to disciplinary reasons. (Marcel Louis-Jacques) Flores didn’t answer whether the team plans on adding another quarterback before the trade deadline, just repeating “Tua is our quarterback.” (Barry Jackson)

Pressed again about his confidence in QB Tua Tagovailoa , Flores responded: “When I say ‘Tua is our quarterback,’ I don’t know what else I can say.” (Louis-Jacques)

Flores said WR Will Fuller and OL Michael Deiter will not practice this week. (Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh didn’t rule out the possibility of QB Mike White being a long-term piece for the Jets after an impressive performance in a 34-31 win over the Bengals, throwing for more than 400 yards on the day.

“We’ll go day-to-day, but anything is possible, right?” Saleh said, via USA Today. “Anything is possible. So it goes back to that whole theory of: The difference between player A and player Z is an opportunity and reps. That’s what this league is. That’s professional sports. That’s why they come out of nowhere. Someone gets an opportunity. And what Mike does with his opportunity — he’s got the world in front of him, he’s just got to take advantage of it.”

On Monday, Saleh said first-round QB Zach Wilson could practice next week before the team plays Buffalo, which is why the team didn’t want to put him on injured reserve. (DJ Bien-Aime)

Patriots

So far in 2021, the Patriots have usually played to the level of their opponent. They lost by one point to the Dolphins and just barely squeaked by the Texans, but took both the Buccaneers and Cowboys down to the wire in losses. On Sunday, the Patriots once again went punch for punch with a better opponent on paper in the Chargers, but this time they were able to pull out the win.

“I think the biggest thing is you gotta learn how to win as a team,” Patriots S Devin McCourty said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I think, like you said, obviously [Matthew] Judon knows how to win. I would say even Mac does, being at Bama. We got winners here but you gotta learn how to win as a team. And I think Bill said it earlier this season: It’s about playing well in the critical situations, when offensively they know we need to run the ball and stay in bounds and have good plays. And we do that. …

“I think we’ve learned what our blueprint is. We know what we gotta do each week to go out there and play well. Like, we’re not a team that’s just gonna roll it out there. And my whole time being here, we’ve never had that kind of group. So I definitely think we have confidence, and I said it probably a couple weeks ago, you’re record is what it is. That’s who you are. There’s nothing else to really say. There’s a lot of teams who have confidence. It’s about going out and doing it. I think that’s what we’re doing a good job of now.”