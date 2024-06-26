AFC Notes: De’Von Achane, Davon Godchaux, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills S Taylor Rapp believes signing with the Bills was "the best thing that could have ever happened" in his career. (Nick Wojton)

Bills TE Dawson Knox has liked the change to OC Joe Brady's offense: "He kinda pours into us where we feel comfortable going up to his office and saying we like this, don't like that, and just seeing that two-way street has been pretty cool." (Jonathan Acosta)

Buffalo GM Brandon Beane isn't worried about the roster turnover this offseason: "Change can be good… every team is a new team, but this is truly a lot of new faces." (Acosta)

Dolphins

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane feels like he can do it all and is looking for opportunities to lineup as a wide receiver this coming season.

“Just me lining up at different positions, as far as like receiver, running routes and stuff,” Achane said, via David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel. “That’s something that we’re doing different this year, so that’s something that I’ve been doing in the offseason.”

“I got some of the best receivers in the room here,” Achane added. “During OTAs, I was going out there running routes with them when they weren’t here. I did that with them. Basically, why not? Our receiver room is one of the greatest, and if I want to do the stuff they want me to do, might as well take tips and learn from them. I came off a lot of injuries last year, so basically maintaining my body, keeping my weight up. That’s mainly something I was focused on.”

Patriots

Patriots DT Davon Godchaux said on his social media he wants to “get something done that’s fair to me and my team before camp starts.”

said on his social media he wants to “get something done that’s fair to me and my team before camp starts.” Godchaux adds he “would love to retire here, but it has to make sense for [him].”

Former Buccaneers GM and SiriusXM NFL Radio front-office insider Mark Dominik warns New England about the standard they are setting with new contracts for players they drafted: “You are going to start setting your precedent organizationally of who you are and what you’re going to be. If you extend a player that just finished up Year 3, every agent in the country is going to call in and say, ‘I saw you just did a guy after three years, my guy is available too.’ Or, ‘My guy is going to be available next year.’ You just have to make a decision [on] what’s going to be your consistency.” (Mike Reiss)