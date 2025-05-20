AFC Notes: De’Von Achane, Justin Fields, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane set an NFL record for yards per carry for a rookie back in 2023 and had another strong season in 2024, where he had the third-most scrimmage yards, yet he believes he is still able to do more this upcoming season.

“Me watching film, I feel like I left a lot of plays [out there],” Achane said, via Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. “I feel like I could have done more. I feel like most defenses try to stop ‘10’ [Tyreek Hill], and ‘17’ [Jaylen Waddle], and that just leaves a lot of opportunities for me.”

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill‘s agent said that he had a successful surgery, “taking the pins out,” and they expect him to be ready for the start of training camp. (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn praised QB Justin Fields‘ confidence and said that he’s a natural leader in the locker room.

“There’s a quiet confidence about that man that’s unshakable,” Glenn said, via ESPN.

Glenn said that Fields leads with a silent confidence and doesn’t add unnecessary commentary just to make himself heard.

“Even though he’s not the most vocal person, he’s active with his body language,” Glenn said. “He’s active with his one-on-one conversations. If he has to stand in front of the guys and say something, he will. He’s not one of those guys who’s going to talk just to talk because sometimes if you do that, you know players around you can get deadhead. He says things when they need to be said.”

Jets TE Jeremy Ruckert, who was a teammate with Fields at Ohio State, believes he’s a perfect fit for the bright lights of New York and said that he’s made incredible throws thus far.

“Speaking from personal experience, he’s made some throws to me — some windows you didn’t think were open — and the ball ends up right on your body,” Ruckert said. “So it’s good to have that connection back and be able to reflect on those memories we had. But I think even more importantly, we’re looking forward to making some new ones.”

Patriots

Patriots DT Milton Williams told reporters he has no problem being called out by HC Mike Vrabel in practice, as he wants to set an example for the entire team.

“He wants me to go fast and empty the tank every rep,” Williams said, via Conor Ryan of Boston.com. “I like that. I don’t think I’m bigger than the next person. I don’t mind him calling me out. Calling me out is going to help the other guys. We have no excuses.”

Williams says he wants all of his teammates to know that the highest-paid player on the team is also one of the hardest workers.

“I’m trying to lead by example. Hopefully, the guys will see me working and they’ll want to follow suit. Trying to bring everyone along to what we’re trying to build here,” Williams said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.