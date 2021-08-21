AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Jets

Jets WR Keelan Cole is excited about having an expanded role in the new Jets offense.

“I’ve always wanted to be somewhere I was wanted, always wanted to have an equal chance,” Cole said, via Ryan Dunleavy. “Once you get the money, they have to give you an opportunity. There are a lot of steps you take for going ‘undrafted’ to disappear. I’m working to be a No. 1 [receiver], not working just to be on the roster anymore.”

Cole also understands his role as a complement to WRs Jamison Crowder and Corey Davis.

“If I had a superpower, I think I would be the one who adapts within the play,” Cole said. “That would be cool. If we are running all slants and Corey moves someone out of the way, [Jamison] Crowder goes, and I’ll just be the one to figure it out and use attributes from both of them to get better and figure out different types of ways to get open.”

Jets DE Carl Lawson wrote on Instagram that he’s going to attack his rehab from a torn Achilles and will return stronger: “For those who truly know me know that this is like a flesh wound to me. Gods with me, I control what I can control so I’m always back better. Loved ones, friends and fans please keep your chins up so I can raise mines higher.”

Patriots

Adam Schefter reports that tests showed Patriots’ WR N’Keal Harry had no structural damage to his shoulder and will need rest as he is considered week-to-week.

The Patriots brought in CB Ken Webster for a tryout this week. The team drafted him in the seventh round of the 2019 draft after seeing his pre-draft workout. (Mike Reiss)