AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- The Athletic’s NFL staff lists Dolphins S Bobby McCain, S Clayton Fejedelem and S Eric Rowe as potential cap casualties.
- Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald notes the Dolphins will explore extensions with a few players, including DE Emmanuel Ogbah, who are entering the final year of their deals. He notes Ogbah is likely looking at a floor of $10 million per year on his next deal after a nine-sack season.
- Salguero thinks the range for a new deal for TE Mike Gesicki will fall somewhere in the $6-$8 million a year range. He adds Dolphins TE Durham Smythe will look at the $2.4 million a year extension TE Adam Shaheen signed as a parallel.
- Salguero writes that Dolphins LB Jerome Baker has numbers on par with Texans LB Zach Cunningham, who just signed a deal worth $14.5 million a year. Miami might be hesitant to give Baker more than fellow Dolphins LB Kyle Van Noy‘s $12.75 million a year, though.
- Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. had a virtual meeting with the Dolphins. (Justin Melo)
Jets
- The Athletic’s Aaron Reiss, Jayson Jenks and more dive deep into Texans QB Deshaun Watson‘s rift with the organization, explaining it started when the team traded WR DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals.
- As for a potential destination for Watson now that he’s requested a trade, the Jets and Dolphins are seen as the frontrunners given the plethora of draft assets they have but a source says Watson is aware that any trade with the Jets would limit their ability to build a team around him and he’s open to other teams.
- Regarding the possibility of the Jets looking to trade the No. 2 overall pick, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes that New York dealing the second selection would be out of the question if they go forward with moving QB Sam Darnold.
- Should the Jets stick with Darnold and trade the No. 2 overall pick, Breer expects the Jets would have interested quarterback-needy teams looking to move up.
- Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson had a virtual meeting with the Jets. (Justin Melo)
Patriots
- NFL Media’s Michael Giardi reports the Patriots had no real interest in trading for former Eagles QB Carson Wentz.
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe notes that while a lot has chance since last February — a lot — he thinks the Patriots and LB Dont’a Hightower would still be open to an extension that lowers his cap hit in 2021.
- Howe thinks the Patriots could keep WR Julian Edelman despite his health issues as he’s not that expensive and they have very little at the position. But obviously, that’s not a certainty.
- Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald has covered both the Patriots and Penn State and would be surprised if New England considers Nittany Lions LB Micah Parsons a fit for their program.
- Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson had a virtual meeting with the Patriots. (Justin Melo)