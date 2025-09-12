AFC Notes: Dolphins, Patriots, Stefon Diggs

Dolphins

Dolphins LB Willie Gay, Jr. said he’s ready to compete whenever his time is called.

“I’m ready when they call my number,” Gay said, via Miami Herald. “I’m JB’s backup. If I’m used any other way, I’ll be ready. I’m on deck. I’m a competitor. We all are. I’d be lying if I told you I don’t care [about not playing]. “Yes, I want to play. But at the end of the day, I’m just waiting on my number to be called. I just want to help any way I can and I want to win, whether that comes with me playing or not.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel announced this week that defensive coordinator Terrell Williams will be away from the team this week to “unforeseen” circumstances.

Williams previously had a “health scare” in March that led to him stepping away from the team in the spring, but Vrabel mentioned that this situation was unrelated.

“It was something that just came up and we’ll have to run more tests. We think it’s best, and I think it’s best, that he focus on that and we prepare for Miami with what we’ve been doing,” Vrabel said, via ESPN.com.

“We want the best for him, our players and our players’ families. Can’t speculate right now. I just want to make sure he is focused on getting results and figuring out what the next step is here or medically.”

Patriots WR Stefon Diggs said it felt good for him to get back on the field after recovering from a torn ACL.

“Felt good,” Diggs said, via PFT. “I actually missed the contact portion of it, as far as getting hit a little bit. I look forward to getting back out there. I had these moments where I was like, damn, I missed this so much, and I’m so thankful to be back around what I love to do. For me, I had that moment. But at the same time, I was losing, so it was, like, bittersweet.”