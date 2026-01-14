AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Cole Bishop, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills S Cole Bishop recorded a critical interception near the end of their 27-24 Wild Card win over the Jaguars. Bishop reflected on the play, praising CB Tre’Davious White for tipping the pass his way.

“Just staying in it, guys staying locked in, and then Trey being able to make a play right there,” Bishop said, via the team’s YouTube. “And I just happen to be in the right spot.”

Bishop continued to recognize White, saying he couldn’t have made the interception without him.

“Today especially, he was making plays out there. One of his plays in the end zone, I mean, that’s kind of my zone, and he was able to help me out on that. So I mean I’m super grateful for him, and then him tipping that ball was huge,” Bishop said. “I know I’m getting a lot of the credit for that interception, but like he made the play. I mean, he had great coverage, was able to make a play on the ball, and then like I said, it just sometimes they just float fall out of the sky to you.”

Bills HC Sean McDermott points out that White has been able to fight his way back from a torn ACL in 2021 and an Achilles tear in 2023.

“When [White] came back, he still wasn’t really Tre because he was working through two major injuries, and yet in Tre’s fashion, there’s nobody that works harder, and he’s gotten himself back now to where he’s playing really good football,” McDermott said. “He’s just as good as there is in terms of his determination, his heart, and his resilient nature.”

Dolphins

Dianna Russini reports that the Dolphins have moved on from assistant GM Marvin Allen, who had been with the organization since 2019.

Patriots

Patriots QB Drake Maye had a pass that was tipped for an interception in their Wild Card win over the Chargers, which led to Maye leading a 98-yard touchdown drive on their next possession. New England HC Mike Vrabel praised Maye for finding RB Rhamondre Stevenson on a checkdown pass for 48 yards while throwing in his own end zone.

“I give Drake [Maye] credit. We get one tip there trying to get it to a back; that gets intercepted. We come back the very next drive, we’re on the 2-yard line, and he’s throwing that thing from his end zone, and they don’t cover the back. They blitz, don’t cover the back, don’t cover Rhamondre. So, to me, that’s like a long handoff, and that was a huge play in the game,” Vrabel said, via PatriotsWire.

Vrabel can see how the offense is letting their “identity take over” when executing well, but admits they need to limit turnovers.

“For Drake to be able to come back and do that and say, ‘Hey, there’s a guy that’s standing here getting ready to jump up and bat the ball, and I’m going to make sure that I throw it around him,’ I thought was a big play. So, whether we hand it, whether we throw it, whether we throw it to Hunter, whether we throw it to [Stefon] Diggs, just clean execution. Then once that happens, we see guys transitioning, blocking, letting the identity take over. [We’ve got to] take care of the football better and all that other stuff.”