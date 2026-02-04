AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Frank Reich, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins OC Bobby Slowik said the team’s offense will focus on establishing the run game, while saying the following on QB Tua Tagovailoa : “We’re way early in the process … We’re going to try to push competition as often as we can at every spot.” (Louis-Jacques)

said the team’s offense will focus on establishing the run game, while saying the following on QB : “We’re way early in the process … We’re going to try to push competition as often as we can at every spot.” (Louis-Jacques) Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley said he told Packers HC Matt LaFleur that the one person he had to have on his staff was DC Sean Duggan, given how fast he can process information: “There was a time, Matt said, ‘I’m keeping Sean.’ But we agreed it was best for Sean to come here. He’s a rising star.” (Jackson)

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn on hiring Frank Reich as OC: “Frank has a rare combination of experience, creativity, and calm under pressure. He’s lived this game from every angle — as a quarterback in this league and as a coach who’s led offenses at the highest level. He is unique in his ability to see the game for what it is right now and adapt when appropriate. Frank understands offense and how to utilize the strengths of players. I am looking forward to how he will help this team have success.” (Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Drake Maye has led the Patriots to the Super Bowl in his second year as their starting quarterback. New England RB Rhamondre Stevenson praised Maye for making a “great jump” as a leader this season.

“He’s very mature. I was with him last year, I think he made a great jump this year in his leadership role. He’s commanding the huddle well. He’s telling the offense what he needs to see. He’s doing a great job. I’m excited for him and I’m proud of him,” Stevenson said, via PFT.