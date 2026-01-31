AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Josh Allen, New Coaching Hires, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Joe Brady stressed that his role as head coach is to make sure that QB Josh Allen is the best version of himself possible.

“He is the leader of this organization, and the weight that he has on his shoulders is something that I can’t even imagine,” Brady said, via Around The NFL. “… Josh Allen is the best player in the NFL, and I have to grow. Part of me growing is that it’s going to allow him to be a better version of himself. I’m so excited to be able to continue this journey with him. I have so much love for that man right here, and all I want is for him to get everything that he deserves. I’m going to do everything I can to get him what he deserves.”

Allen said the two are in unison on how they plan to get to the next level and he’s excited about continuing to work with Brady.

“I looked at him the other day and he looked at me and he promised me and I promised him to hold each other to a standard and hold each other accountable and not get complacent [with] where we’re at,” Allen added.

Bills GM Brandon Beane said that Brady is everything the team wanted in a new head coach and believes he can reset the culture in Buffalo.

“When we started this process, we were looking for a CEO-type of a head coach,” Beane said. “What I’m talking about is a fresh new vision for the Buffalo Bills. Somebody who values strong culture, collaboration and alignment. We wanted a highly intelligent and excellent communicator. We wanted alignment. Joe Brady is all that and more.”

The Bills announced they have hired Jeff Rodgers as their special teams coordinator.

as their special teams coordinator. Brady on the Bills’ new OC, Pete Carmichael: “Pete is one of the smartest guys I have ever met. He is a football savant. He was one of my mentors going back to my time in New Orleans. He has worked closely with a Hall of Fame coach in Sean Payton and a Hall of Fame quarterback in Drew Brees, both of whom I obviously have a ton of respect for. Pete is a great communicator and has no ego. One of the most important things about having Pete on staff is that I have full trust in his vision and his ability to run the meetings and installs, which will allow me to focus on my other duties as a head coach. We are excited to get him here in Buffalo.”

Dolphins

Aaron Wilson reports the Dolphins hired former Packers defensive quality control coach Wendel Davis.

Pete Thamel reports Miami is hiring former Bills CBs coach Jahmile Addae to the same role.

to the same role. The Dolphins are hiring Notre Dame LBs coach Al Washington to new HC Jeff Hafley’s staff. (Matt Fortuna)

to new HC staff. (Matt Fortuna) Marcel Louis-Jacques reports the Dolphins are bringing back Matt Applebaum as their assistant offensive line coach.

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel says QB Drake Maye was at the facility today but “would have practiced today if not for the illness,” with Joshua Dobbs taking first-team reps. (Daniels)

says QB was at the facility today but “would have practiced today if not for the illness,” with taking first-team reps. (Daniels) Vrabel on linebackers Robert Spillane and Harold Landry not practicing this week: “They didn’t practice today, and I don’t know what’s going to happen nine days from now.” (Graff)