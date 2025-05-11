AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Will Campbell, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Regarding Dolphins’ second-round G Jonah Savaiinaea , ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cites people within league circles who consider it a “solid move,” considering Savaiinaea’s ability to play both guard and tackle positions.

Fowler points out Miami has used just one first-round pick on an offensive lineman in the last nine years with Austin Jackson in 2019, and could've done more to correct their glaring issues along the line. Fowler cites one NFC executive who thinks Miami "refuses to really fix" their offensive front.

As for fifth-round S Dante Trader Jr., Fowler writes the Dolphins are confident he will "play early" because of his instincts and versatility.

An NFL exec believes Dolphins first-round DT Kenneth Grant will be able to somewhat replicate DT Christian Wilkins: "Mason Graham had more splash plays at Michigan, especially in the pass game, but he had some real low points too. Kenneth Grant just played his game and was consistent. He is not going to be Christian Wilkins, but he is a bigger body who can stand there and eat snaps and play well. I think he would have gone in the top 20 anyway." (Mike Sando)

Jets

Regarding Jets’ first-round OT Armand Membou , Jeremy Fowler of ESPN cites multiple scouts who compared him to former Eagles OT Jason Peters .

Fowler writes that people around the league expected New York to take Kelvin Banks Jr., who landed with the Saints two picks later. One team source said, "We were fine with people guessing what we were going to do."

Neil Stratton reports Jets assistant director of pro personnel Kevin Murphy will not return in 2025.

will not return in 2025. One NFL exec thinks the Jets’ draft suggests their identity will be a run-first offense under QB Justin Fields, but thinks they could have taken Seahawks third-round QB Jalen Milroe: “I thought the Jets should have been in play for Jalen Milroe. They draft Membou, so they are prioritizing the line of scrimmage a second year in a row. They are going to be a clear running threat with Justin Fields, but when you play that way, you open him up to potential injury. Milroe would let them continue playing that style.” (Mike Sando)

Patriots

Patriots first-round OT Will Campbell said he will “fight and die” to protect his quarterback after being taken at No. 4 overall. Drake Maye said Campbell’s comments pumped him up.

“That gets the juices going,” Maye said, via Chad Graff of The Athletic. “It makes you want to go out there and play football now. (I’m) pumped that we picked Will.”

Maye is excited about the offseason moves New England has made.

“I’m pumped,” Maye said. “A lot of new faces, a lot of veterans who played at a high level. We found answers at a lot of different spots that I hope we can plug and play. That’s the point of free agency: get people who can come in here and help us win now. Add that in with some young talent that we’ve had in the past couple drafts, and I think hopefully we’re headed in the right direction.”

When asked about throwing 10 interceptions last season, Maye responded he’s learning how to be smarter with the football and thinks OC Josh McDaniels is scheming up new protection packages for him.

“I think there’s always ways to improve by protecting the football,” Maye said. “Turnovers in this league don’t result in wins. So finding ways like, hey, it’s third down and we’re in field goal range — don’t take a sack. Things like that. Also, protection-wise, (finding) ways to protect myself. It’s going to be new with McDaniels and a new protection scheme, so finding ways to learn the ins and outs and get the guys on the right page.”