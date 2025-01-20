AFC Notes: George Karlaftis, C.J, Stroud, Broncos, Chiefs, Texans

Chiefs HC Andy Reid credited DC Steve Spagnuolo ‘s defense for racking up eight sacks and helping them get the win over the Texans.

“They’re good players that love to play the game,” Reid explained, via NFL.com. “We’re sitting here, it’s that time of the year, guys stepped up and did just a nice job. Spags puts them in position to be able to do that and then they take advantage of that, that’s how that goes.”

Chiefs DE George Karlaftis racked up three sacks in the game and was asked about Spagnuolo and the success of the defense.

“Spags has been there and done that,” Karlaftis said. “He has all of this experience and he knows what to call in critical situations. When you get a sack, it’s a big thing, it’s a big deal — both as a play and as a stat, but also for the morale,” Karlaftis said. “When multiple guys are able to do that, when you have 8.0 sacks, that usually gives you a pretty good chance to win.”

“Everybody’s winners on this team and I think that’s what makes us special,” QB Patrick Mahomes added. “So, it doesn’t always have to be an offensive explosion, it doesn’t always have to be the defense locking it down, it’s just who can find a way to get a win and how can we do that? I think that’s what makes us a special football team and we’ll try to carry that into next week.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud is disappointed in the team’s loss to Kansas City but still believes there are good things to come in the future for Houston.

“I’m grateful for it all,” Stroud said, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “It’s hard to learn on the mountaintop. The wilderness and valleys (are) where you get your learning experiences. For me, this has been one of those tough years.”

“You can never relax. You beat a playoff team, the next team’s gonna be harder,” Stroud added. “Win a good game, win at home, have a heck of a game, go on the road and play a better team. You have to be on your A-game. If this is a down year — another playoff win, I’m not saying I’m happy with it, but I’m encouraged and motivated that there’s more for the Texans on the other side.”