AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars’ QB Gardner Minshew compared his quarterback competition with QB Trevor Lawrence to a Spanish conquistador scuttling his ships so that his crew could not turn back.

“I think any time you go into anything thinking that losing or second best is an option, most of the time that’s what you’re going to get,” Minshew said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “That’s like when Cortes landed in Veracruz with 600 dudes trying to take the Aztec Empire. You know what he said? He said, ‘Burn the boats.’ He said, ‘We’re going back on their boats.’ That’s kind of a mindset that stuck with me pretty much since I heard that story…It’s all mindset. It’s all having fun. That’s another thing I’ve been trying to focus on this camp is having fun, man. It’s a game we all love and I think sometimes the worst thing we do is put too much pressure on yourselves, so anything to keep it light. Can’t worry about who they draft, what happens to my hand, who’s starting at the end of the day. I can control how I practice, how I work, how I prepare. So as long as I focus on those things, I know I’m doing everything I can.”

New Jaguars’ Tavon Austin on joining another team in his career: “I’m good. God is good…(I think I go there) in like the next 48 hours…Right now I have to refocus myself for what I have to do. It’s a blessing most definitely.” ( WRon joining another team in his career: “I’m good. God is good…(I think I go there) in like the next 48 hours…Right now I have to refocus myself for what I have to do. It’s a blessing most definitely.” ( Josina Anderson

Texans

Texans’ WR Keke Coutee is embracing competition in camp and says he feels like he has made progress heading into his fourth NFL season.

“Every day is a new day,” Coutee said, via TexansWire.com. “Every day is a new opportunity, as well. So that’s in the past, and I’m focusing on this year with this team. I feel like I’ve grown a lot, this being my fourth year in the league. Obviously, still have more to get better at as well, so I’m just focused on different, little things every day, just focusing on one thing at a time.”

Texans DE Shaq Lawson believes new HC David Culley is the “right guy for the job” in Houston: “He’s the right guy for this job. He brings the energy for us every day. I’m excited for him.” (Aaron Wilson)

believes new HC is the “right guy for the job” in Houston: “He’s the right guy for this job. He brings the energy for us every day. I’m excited for him.” (Aaron Wilson) Texans’ new WR Anthony Miller said he had “some tension” with the Bears’ coaching staff and front office prior to being traded from Chicago: “On both ends, we felt like it was best for the team. I had some tension with the coaches, tension with upstairs, but they want me to succeed and I hope they have a great season. We broke it off with no bad blood.” (Aaron Wilson)

said he had “some tension” with the Bears’ coaching staff and front office prior to being traded from Chicago: “On both ends, we felt like it was best for the team. I had some tension with the coaches, tension with upstairs, but they want me to succeed and I hope they have a great season. We broke it off with no bad blood.” (Aaron Wilson) Culley said they were glad to bring back TE Pharaoh Brown this offseason: “It’s good to have him back. He’s starting to get more and more reps. He’s one of those guys we’re counting on at that position to help us.” (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

According to Ian Rapoport, points out that Titans WR Julio Jones not practicing on Friday is “nothing major” and will likely “manage” him all season with limited practices.

not practicing on Friday is “nothing major” and will likely “manage” him all season with limited practices. Rapoport points out that Titans WR A.J. Brown has emerged as an “emotional leader” and they are doing a lot of “isolation work” to get him one-on-one with defenders.

has emerged as an “emotional leader” and they are doing a lot of “isolation work” to get him one-on-one with defenders. Rapoport also mentions that Titans WRs Marcus Johnson and Chester Rogers.

Titans WR Cody Hollister was carted off of Friday’s practice. (Jim Wyatt)

was carted off of Friday’s practice. (Jim Wyatt) Titans’ new OLB Bud Dupree said that his knee is holding up well and was aware his recovery would take some time. (Terry McCormick)

said that his knee is holding up well and was aware his recovery would take some time. (Terry McCormick) Dupree said its up to the coaches for when he fully returns: “It’s up to the coaches to work me back in and what they let me do. … It’s fun just being able to move around again.” (Terry McCormick)

Dupree praised Titans HC Mike Vrabel and DC Shane Bowen for being detailed oriented: “We’re learning things that we probably didn’t know beforehand. They’re looking at every little detail.” (Terry McCormick)

and DC for being detailed oriented: “We’re learning things that we probably didn’t know beforehand. They’re looking at every little detail.” (Terry McCormick) As for his availability, Dupree added that he’s hopeful to be ready for Week 1: “God willing, I’m out here. I’m working hard to be in a position to play whenever they need me to play.” (Terry McCormick)

Titans’ backup QB Matt Barkley received a one-year, $1.1 million deal. (Ian Rapoport)