AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said RB James Robinson (heel, knee) is questionable to play in Week 11 and is considered “day-to-day.” (Doug Kyed)

Jaguars elevated WR John Brown to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Texans

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor recalled his three interceptions recorded in Week 10 against the Dolphins and believes the timing was off on several plays.

“Timing, some balls out there that I left out on the field,” Taylor said, via Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk790. “Some plays that were left on the field as well, too. Typically, you make those plays. I never look at it and blame the time off. I was fully confident going into that game in my ability to go out and perform at a high level, just didn’t meet that mark.”

Taylor said that the game does not weigh on him mentally and is watching the film with a “critical eye.”

“Watch it with a critical eye, put it behind me, eyes forward and continue playing well. It didn’t weigh on me mentally. Obviously, you want to go out there and win a game, but you learn from it, put it behind you and keep moving forward.”

Texans HC David Culley is confident that Taylor will respond well to the bad performance.

“He’s a 10-year veteran, he’s been there and he’s done that,” Culley said. “He’s had a game under his belt. It was eight weeks before he played a football game. He came back and played a football game, did not play very well, was not very sharp. That game will obviously help him. He’s always been a guy that doesn’t make the same mistakes twice and I hope moving forward that’s how we go with him.”

