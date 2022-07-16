AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Tytus Howard, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence mentioned he’s put on a little bit of weight this offseason as one of his goals was to get bigger and stronger. (James Johnson)

Lawrence added Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew was at his last throwing session that he organized and looked healthy running around.

was at his last throwing session that he organized and looked healthy running around. The Jaguars promoted Chad Johnson to chief operating officer and Mark Sirota to senior vice president of business planning and chief financial officer. The team also hired John Dever as senior vice president and chief communications officer. (Aaron Wilson)

Texans

Texans RT Tytus Howard talked about switching from guard to tackle last season and is confident that he can become one of the best tackles in the NFL.

“Moving from position to position is a hard task. I found that out last year. I think I made the most out of my opportunities and did what I could to help the team. It does feel good to be back at tackle. This year will be a big year for me because I know I can be one of the best in the game. Just have to consistently put it on film,” said Howard, via TexansWire.

Howard believes he’s already becoming a better player under Texans’ new OL coach George Warhop.

“I think Coach Warhop’s style of coaching and mentality will take our group to the next step. I’ve already started to get better as a player after only being around him for a couple of weeks. What he brings to the table is good for our group, which means it’s good for our football team.”

Howard feels fortunate to be learning from LT Laremy Tunsil.

“It’s been great playing with LT my whole career. Not a lot of guys get to come straight into the NFL and get to learn from a guy as good as he is. He is always teaching me stuff and watching every step I take to critique me on the smallest things. We have a good relationship, which makes it easy to go to war with him every time we hit the field. Mad respect for one of the best in the game hands down.”

Titans Titans fifth-round WR Kyle Phillips is one of the new faces vying for a spot in Tennessee’s remade receiving corps after they jettisoned both Julio Jones and A.J. Brown this offseason. Phillips’ reputation coming out of UCLA is that of a crafty slot receiver and he showed some of that during OTAs. “Kyle’s definitely a great route runner,” Titans QB Ryan Tannehill said via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “He’s got some quickness, some agility, [and I’m] getting to learn his craft as he learns our offense and sees where he fits in. But definitely, he’s flashed for me a few times and [I’ve] seen some good things. So, I’ll definitely keep the pressure on him as he learns what we’re doing, and I think if he does that, he’ll continue to make plays.” Phillips knows he has to do more, though, to not be pigeonholed as a slot receiver in a run-first offense, and cited blocking specifically as an area he wants to show his stuff. “I know I have to prove I can win at the receiver position, whether that is blocking, winning at routes, contested balls,” Philips said. “I just have to consistently win. I think most people underestimate me a little bit because of my size in regards to blocking. … I just try to do what I do, and just play ball.”