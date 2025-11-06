AFC Notes: Jakobi Meyers, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

The Colts locker room got a morale boost when the team shipped away multiple high-level draft picks in order to bring CB Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis, a sign that the front office believes in what the team has.

“I think they obviously believe in our team and [what] we can do this year,” Colts QB Daniel Jones said, via ESPN. “This year, we’ve played well. There’s still a lot in front of us and we’ve got to continue to improve and play well week to week. But we as players, when you see that movement from ownership, from management and the coaches, I think it definitely gives you confidence.”

Colts LB Zaire Franklin said it’s on the team now to prove the front office right in their trust within the team.

“That was probably the best ‘good morning’ we got in a team meeting since I’ve been here,” Franklin said, recapping the atmosphere in Wednesday’s initial team gathering. “It’s definitely great energy just knowing that the organization and management is believing in what you’ve got going on. You want to make them right.”

Jaguars

Jaguars GM James Gladstone said that WR Jakobi Meyers catches everything that comes his way, which is why the team targeted him.

“You think about where we’re at in terms of volume of drops, what’s Jakobi’s superpower? It’s not dropping the football,” Gladstone said, via The Florida Times-Union.

Gladstone said that Meyers could very well be in their long-term plans after giving up multiple picks for him.

“That’s within the realm of possibilities,” Gladstone said. “It’s not something we’ll say is (definitive) at this point. We’re looking forward to seeing how his skill set fits within the system, which I think from afar, it does.”

Gladstone said that he spoke with Raiders GM John Spytek last week about making an offer for Meyers but they didn’t seem interested, despite him requesting a trade. After the team’s recent loss to the Jags, Spytek was more willing to negotiate.

“It didn’t seem like they were really interested in doing anything,” Gladstone said. “And then post-game (after the Jaguars’ win), I checked in with John to see if anything had changed based off where they were at from a record standpoint (2-6). They held firm on their stance and what they wanted. We were ultimately able to come to a spot where we were able to make an offer.”

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said the challenge will be getting Meyers up to speed quickly and will play both ‘X’ and ‘Z’ positions.

“The challenge is the balance of how much can he handle, how quickly you get some of the formations down, the timing and just throwing on air with (quarterback) Trevor (Lawrence), get him some reps that way,” Coen said. “It’ll really come down to what are the things specific that you want to get him in the flow of the game? You want to get him opportunities.”

Texans

DeMeco Ryans says Texans HCsays C.J. Stroud is in the concussion protocol and will be evaluated throughout the week. He was later ruled out for Week 10. ( QBis in the concussion protocol and will be evaluated throughout the week. He was later ruled out for Week 10. ( DJ Bien-Aime

Texans LB Jake Hansen‘s one-year, $2.675 million contract extension with $1.25 million guaranteed money, including a $750,000 signing bonus. (OverTheCap)