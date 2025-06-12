AFC Notes: Jalen Ramsey, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots Workouts

Bills
- Bills DC Bobby Babich praised the organization’s ability to add talent: “Brandon [Beane] and Sean [McDermott] target the right people to be here, and that’s where it starts.” (Sal Cappacio)
- Babich said they’ve had their eyes on new DL Michael Hoecht for a bit now, and they tried to envision a role they could use him in. (Cappacio)
- After his first season, Babich believes his new experiences will help prepare him to do better in his second year. (Cappacio)
- Babich also commented on the need for availability: “At every position, we need to stay healthy and be available. The more we can be available, the better off we’ll be.” (Cappacio)
- On DE Joey Bosa missing OTAs: “We’re not going to flinch. When Joey (Bosa) is available, he’s available.” (Cappacio)
- Babich praised S Damar Hamlin for his 2024 performance and had great things to say about S Taylor Rapp: “I think Taylor Rapp had a very good year….three interceptions, a really good number….he tackled really well. Really, really well.” (Cappacio)
- He also believes S Cole Bishop is primed for a year two jump: “It’s the comfortability of what we’re doing. You see him take more control. He didn’t play in training camp. Those were valuable reps.” (Cappacio)
- Babich spoke on having LBs Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano together: “When it comes down to it, you’re working in a unit. The more consistency that you can have with the people you’re playing with, the better off you’ll be.” (Cappacio)
Dolphins
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel had a blunt response when reporters asked him about CB Jalen Ramsey remaining on the team’s roster, citing the league as a business and anything outside of building the team being a distraction.
“We are focused on building the Dolphins today. Anything outside of that, any sort of distractions, I’m not focused on,” McDaniel said, via Shane Shoemaker of the Sporting News. “Personally, I don’t give a shit about what I feel. I don’t even really go down that road of how I feel about it. My job is to react and control my controllables and make sure that people are moving in one direction appropriately. Business is business.”
Patriots
- Albert Breer reports the Patriots are promoting Tony Kinkela from national scout to director of college scouting.
- Aaron Wilson reports the Patriots hosted UFL DL Jaylon Allen for a workout.
- New England is also working out UFL DT Kyler Baugh. (Wilson)
- The Patriots are working out RB Deneric Prince. (Wilson)
- The team is also working out former Rams DT David Olajiga. (Wilson)
- Patriots HC Mike Vrabel called UDFA WR Efton Chism III a “talented player”: “He’s dedicated. He’s studied hard. I think he has a good grasp of what we’re asking him to do.” (Mark Daniels)
- Vrabel talked about S Marte Mapu playing linebacker during spring practices: “We really don’t want to waste anybody’s time…just trying to find some versatility for him. Unique skillset. Has good size, good length, is a good blitzer.” (Alex Barth)
- New England WR Stefon Diggs believes he’s still a No. 1 receiver and is aiming to play in Week 1. (Daniels)
- Patriots second-round RB Tre’Veyon Henderson said he studied former RB James White to get an example of OC Josh McDaniels’ offense: “James White. Shoot, he dang near looked like a receiver. He was a great running back here.” (Mike Reiss)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!