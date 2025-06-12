AFC Notes: Jalen Ramsey, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots Workouts

Bills

Bills DC Bobby Babich praised the organization’s ability to add talent: “Brandon [Beane] and Sean [McDermott] target the right people to be here, and that’s where it starts.” (Sal Cappacio)

Babich said they've had their eyes on new DL Michael Hoecht for a bit now, and they tried to envision a role they could use him in. (Cappacio)

After his first season, Babich believes his new experiences will help prepare him to do better in his second year. (Cappacio)

Babich also commented on the need for availability: “At every position, we need to stay healthy and be available. The more we can be available, the better off we’ll be.” (Cappacio)

On DE Joey Bosa missing OTAs: "We're not going to flinch. When Joey (Bosa) is available, he's available." (Cappacio)

Babich praised S Damar Hamlin for his 2024 performance and had great things to say about S Taylor Rapp: "I think Taylor Rapp had a very good year….three interceptions, a really good number….he tackled really well. Really, really well." (Cappacio)

He also believes S Cole Bishop is primed for a year two jump: "It's the comfortability of what we're doing. You see him take more control. He didn't play in training camp. Those were valuable reps." (Cappacio)

Babich spoke on having LBs Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano together: "When it comes down to it, you're working in a unit. The more consistency that you can have with the people you're playing with, the better off you'll be." (Cappacio)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel had a blunt response when reporters asked him about CB Jalen Ramsey remaining on the team’s roster, citing the league as a business and anything outside of building the team being a distraction.

“We are focused on building the Dolphins today. Anything outside of that, any sort of distractions, I’m not focused on,” McDaniel said, via Shane Shoemaker of the Sporting News. “Personally, I don’t give a shit about what I feel. I don’t even really go down that road of how I feel about it. My job is to react and control my controllables and make sure that people are moving in one direction appropriately. Business is business.”

