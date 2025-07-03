AFC Notes: Jalen Ramsey, Christian Barmore, Arian Smith, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was planning to attempt to persuade CB Jalen Ramsey to stay with the team, given that Ramsey has been the subject of plenty of trade discussions this offseason. Ultimately, however, Miami finalized a trade to send Ramsey to the Steelers.

“I’m going to hang out with Ramsey,” Hill said at Fanatics Fest in New York. “I’m going to get him back, full-court press, I’m getting him, Ramsey, back in a Dolphins jersey. I don’t care what they say — it’s tampering, whatever, we need Ramsey. He’s a dog. He’s one of the best corners in the league, man. Great leader, great teammate too, though. That’s what he doesn’t get a lot of credit for. We just need him on the Dolphins, man.”

Dolphins Football Analyst Deva Barer is moving on from the team after two years to take a role with CBS Sports. (Seth Walder)

Jets

Jets fourth-round WR Arian Smith has been making headlines through his first offseason with the team. New York HC Aaron Glenn loves Smith’s physical skillset as they look for consistent receiving playmakers behind WR Garrett Wilson.

“Arian has some juice, don’t he? God,” Glenn said, via Nick Wojton of the Jets Wire. “He can run, and he’s bouncy. He’s a really good athlete.”

Patriots

Patriots DT Christian Barmore played in just four games last season because of a blood clot issue. He’s entering the 2025 season with a “fire in my heart” to prove himself, once again.

“Really just a lot of fire in my heart. After that situation, people forget who I am,” Barmore said, via Chris Mason of MassLive. “I’m bringing a lot of (competitiveness) with me. Every day, when I’m on this field.”

Patriots’ new HC Mike Vrabel said Barmore has been “extremely coachable” in their offseason program and thinks he provides a lot of versatility for their defensive line.

“What I’ve seen is a player that is excited and that is coachable. Extremely coachable,” Vrabel said. “He has some versatility. He’s rushed inside. He’s lined up outside. He’s worked extremely hard. You’ve seen him chase and play with great effort down the field. I’m excited to see where he’s at, but I’ve seen a lot of just improvement and a lot of engagement from him since the time that we’ve been here.”