AFC Notes: Jalen Ramsey, Stefon Diggs, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey said it meant a lot to him that Miami decided to trade him to a competitive team versus a bottom feeder just to get rid of his contract. Ramsey also took a slight dig at Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel.

“I do appreciate the Dolphins and them working with me,” Ramsey said, via Dolphins Wire. “Not just, ‘hey, this team called and, you know, we’re going to send you here.’ … Let’s go to a team that’s going to be able to compete. Let’s go to a team where there’s a lot of respect for the head coach.”

Ramsey said that when he was traded from the Rams, he was hoping to land in Miami.

“When I got traded from LA, I was literally praying to go to Miami, and it was probably not for all the right reasons,” Ramsey said. “Obviously, football has always and will always be very important for me, but I also had other things in the back of my mind, too. Like, I want I want to live in a good city. I want my kids to enjoy life and, you know, be in the sun and have pools year round. I want my family to come to visit me.”

Jets

Jets RB Breece Hall is entering the final year of his rookie contract. When asked how Rams RB Kyren Williams and Bills RB James Cook ‘s recent extensions affect him, Hall responded: “They’ve done more than me. They’ve been in better situations. I feel like I’m just as talented as anyone but those two guys deserve their payday and got what they deserve.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

is entering the final year of his rookie contract. When asked how Rams RB and Bills RB ‘s recent extensions affect him, Hall responded: “They’ve done more than me. They’ve been in better situations. I feel like I’m just as talented as anyone but those two guys deserve their payday and got what they deserve.” (Zack Rosenblatt) Jets HC Aaron Glenn said CB Sauce Gardner is dealing with calf soreness and they are still evaluating him, per Rosenblatt.

said CB is dealing with calf soreness and they are still evaluating him, per Rosenblatt. Jets QB Tyrod Taylor and WR Allen Lazard will be out for a few weeks due to injuries. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Stefon Diggs did not play in the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Commanders. New England WRs coach Todd Downing said Diggs is still in the process of learning OC Josh McDaniels‘ system and what QB Drake Maye is looking for.

“I think where he’s at in his process right now is where we want him to be. He’s working hard when he’s out there with his reps and you see him making some plays. The big thing with him is understanding that you can’t confuse results with the process. So if there is a day he doesn’t have a whole bunch of production, that doesn’t mean he didn’t do his job and get open. The process for him is going to have to be learning this system and learning exactly what the quarterback and what Josh [McDaniels] are looking for, and making sure he is in the right spot at the right time; as he continues to refine that, I think he’ll stay on the trajectory we expect him to be on,” Downing said, via Mike Reiss.