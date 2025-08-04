AFC Notes: James Cook, Mason Taylor, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills RB James Cook watched from the sideline at practice, citing “business” as the reason he isn’t on the field. Meanwhile, GM Brandon Beane said that Cook’s plan was “not something they were fully aware of until shortly before practice” and that he hopes to have Cook on the field sooner rather than later.

“At the end of the day, I wish we weren’t here,” Beane said, via Sal Capaccio of WGR. “This is my ninth season and have never had a player miss practice due to a contract, so it’s disappointing for me.”

Beane on the current contract stalemate with Cook: “At the end of the day I don’t think you can just make a cold, hard decision that you either do or don’t pay running backs. You always try to find the sweet spot….we tried to get something done, but both sides have to agree.” (Sal Cappacio)

Bills WR Khalil Shakir has a high ankle sprain and will be week to week, while OL Spencer Brown and LB Terrel Bernard will be limited. (Sal Capaccio)

Bills HC Sean McDermott noted that CB Maxwell Hairston will be behind when he returns from injury, which is unavoidable. (Chris Brown)

noted that CB will be behind when he returns from injury, which is unavoidable. (Chris Brown) Bills S Taylor Rapp was also held out with a knee injury. (Joe Buscaglia)

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle has gotten the most looks from QB Tua Tagovailoa so far during training camp, but Waddle notes that there are a lot of playmakers on the team aside from himself.

“I think Tua’s just playing what he sees. Trying my best to get open throughout the routes. He’s seeing me, try to hit me. Like I said, we got a lot of weapons, not just focused on me,” Waddle said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ve got a lot of playmakers. So the amount of playmakers that we have, it makes it much easier to play on Sundays. Having the defense have to defend not just me and Cheetah, but have weapons in the backfield and the tight end.”

Jets

Jets WR Garrett Wilson is fired up about the hard work shown by rookie TE Mason Taylor so far in training camp. If Taylor requires more attention from opposing defenses, it will likely pay off in a big way for Wilson.

“He’s a dog,” Wilson said of Taylor, via the team’s website. “It’s consistent work. Consistent work is the best way I can put it. He’s got great hands. He trusts his hands, and he finds a way to be open when he needs to be. Then the ball finds him and he makes the play. You know, for a position like that, he’s as good as I’ve seen in just making the play, finishing the play and being open. That’s a position where if you can do that for a long time, you are going to make a lot of money. So, I think he’s got a bright future ahead of him, and he’s really going to help us this year because he’s a great player. He came in ready.” “I see growth and development out of Mason,” Jets OC Tanner Engstrand added. “He’s on the path to becoming what we expected and hoped he could be. And he’s done a really nice job this camp in the pass game and in the run game as well. So, again, daily improvement by him, and we’re excited to see where that continues to go.”

Patriots

Patriots WR Ja’Lynn Polk struggled as a rookie after being a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, recording just 12 receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Polk said he’s turned the page on last year and believes there’s great energy around the team under new HC Mike Vrabel.

“I don’t even think about last year,” Polk said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “We’ve got a new staff, new team. The energy is great around here. I’m here now.”

Polk missed some time earlier in New England’s offseason program with an injury, but Vrabel praised the receiver for his effort to return.

“A player that worked extremely hard to get back and to be ready to go and I feel like, just my first year with Jim [Whalen] and his staff and Frank [Piraino] and our return to play and the way that we can do their rehab and then transfer over to Frank and his staff and he knows how we practice and working on those skills and the drills that the coaches are going to have them do,” Vrabel said. “So, he worked extremely hard with those guys to his credit, and then I would say that there’s been some positive things that he’s done since he’s been back. So, focus on getting back as quickly as possible. I didn’t see the mental errors, which sometimes occur when you are getting the installation but not able to go and rep it. So, we’ll see how today goes with Ja’Lynn and the rest of the guys.”

Polk is committed to working hard this offseason and staying prepared for when he gets on the field.

“I don’t go off the narrative of what people think of me,” Polk said. “I know who I am, and I know the work that I put in each and every day to go out there and help this team win. I’m going to keep working hard each and every day. I’m going to keep going into my preparation and applying it out on the field.”