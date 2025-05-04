AFC Notes: Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. confirmed that he did not have surgery on his back and was cleared to play from the fractured back he played through last season. (Joel A. Erickson)

Pittman Jr. added that he has worked out with QB Daniel Jones this offseason, but was unable to work out with QB Anthony Richardson, as he was rehabbing during this time. (Erickson)

this offseason, but was unable to work out with QB , as he was rehabbing during this time. (Erickson) Colts LB Jaylon Carlies had offseason surgery on his shoulder, but Ballard expects him to be ready for camp as a developmental linebacker: “We’ll add some depth and competition in the draft.” (Joel Erickson)

Jaguars

The Jaguars signed G Patrick Mekari and C Robert Hainsey on the open market to improve their interior line. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who thinks Jacksonville got “tough, smart guys” in Mekari and Hainsey.

“What Jacksonville did was get a couple tough, smart guys on the line whose talent is limited, but they are the types of guys they need,” the executive said.

Jacksonville signed Mekari to a three-year, $37.5 million contract and Hainsey to a three-year, $21 million deal. Another anonymous executive praised them for not overpaying on linemen.

“You are always going to overpay in free agency, but they did not commit gross overpays,” the executive said. “You saw them go right to the second tier of the offensive line market and say, ‘We can get this guy for $10-12 million a year instead of this other guy for $16 million.”

Texans

Houston used second and third-round picks on Iowa State WRs Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel due to the uncertainty surrounding WR Tank Dell and the departure of WR Stefon Diggs. Texans GM Nick Caserio outlined what he likes about the receivers and spoke on the importance of Iowa State HC Matt Campbell‘s evaluation of his own players.

“He was effusive in his belief and praise of both Higgins and Noel,” Caserio said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “They’re different kind of in terms of their skill sets, how they play. What coach Campbell says carries a lot ”of weight and I have a lot of faith and confidence in him. Just a big target, I know a lot of people say very similar to Nico and what he’s able to do.”

“But you get a receiver of his stature and with his catch radius, just opens up a lot of things for us offensively that I know all of our guys are excited about. Jaylin’s a really good football player, inside receiver, plays outside of formations, is a punt returner, handles the ball. He’s tough.”

Caserio cited Campbell’s description of 2023 sixth-round pick WR Xavier Hutchinson, who has given them exactly what they expected based on Campbell’s evaluation.

“Coach Campbell was spot-on about Hutch, and Hutch has been outstanding for our program. He’s been one of the best teammates, embraces his role, works his ass off, everything you want.”