AFC Notes: Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle said he’s remaining consistent in his preparation and isn’t worried about “WR1” or “WR2” titles.

“Just to go about my days. Have the same approach every day, no matter the circumstances. Have the same approach every day. Get the ball, don’t get the ball, ups and downs. Just the same approach,” Waddle said, via Dolphins Wire.

Dolphins WR coach Robert Prince introduced juggling, an unorthodox tactic, in order to help with hand-eye coordinator for his receivers.

“Oh, no. ‘RP’ [WR Coach Robert Prince] brought a whole thing in here that we do. He was challenging us to learn how to juggle. I learned how to juggle in two or three days. I’m just saying, if anybody can beat that, I don’t know. I was TikTok-ing and some other stuff about this juggling. ‘RP’ challenged us to learn. That was actually pretty fun. I’m trying to learn new techniques actually,” Waddle said.

Jets

Under new HC Aaron Glenn, OC Tanner Engstrand is getting his first chance as an offensive coordinator in the NFL after being with the Lions since 2020, most recently as passing game coordinator. Engstrand expressed his complete confidence in himself to step into the next phase of his career.

“Absolutely ready, I’m excited to be in it,” Engstrand said, via Randy Lange of the team’s website. “I’ve been in a coordinator role before at multiple different places, obviously not in the NFL, but I think nine years or something like that as a coordinator. So I feel 100 percent confident. I’m excited for this opportunity.”

Engstrand couldn’t hide his excitement to have WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall as his top playmakers.

“That is a blessing, to come in and already have weapons in place. Breece has shown in his career that he can run the ball, whether it’s between the tackles or outside, and he’s caught a ton of passes in his career, which is very beneficial for us.”

“Garrett has shown to be an explosive player and we’re going to hopefully continue to do that. I know AG talked about, ‘Hey, what are we going to do with Garrett? We’re going to give him the ball as much as we can.’ And you know what? I’m in on it. And so I feel really good about that, about those guys.”

Patriots

The Patriots have established a strong safety group with Jabrill Peppers, Kyle Dugger, Marte Mapu and recently signed Marcus Epps. New England HC Mike Vrabel said no one has solidified a role yet in their defense and still has to see Dugger on the field.

“I don’t think anybody’s really sorted out anything as far as roles on this football team yet. I like the people. I like the players. You haven’t seen Dugger on the field just because he’s working through something, which is not uncommon in the spring. I love Jabrill’s energy. I like his passion for the game. I like his energy when he comes in the building. Those things are all very positive, and then the new players and the new additions are trying to carve out a role as well,” Vrabel said, via the team’s site.