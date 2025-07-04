AFC Notes: Jaylen Wright, Justin Fields, Breece Hall, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins RB Jaylen Wright has dedicated this offseason to getting in shape, losing body fat, and preparing for another NFL season.

“Just working hard in off-season, working on my body,” Wright said, via Pro Football Talk. “I probably added about, probably six pounds. I lost a lot of body fat. I gained a lot of muscle. That’s why it might look like I’m a little bigger, but yeah, just off-season, working hard, focusing on my body, getting prepared for the season, so. It’s a long season. Speaking for what I experienced, it’s a long season so take care of your body, because you never know when the opportunity is going to come.”

“I’m not going to say I got it,” Wright added on being phased out of the offense last season. “Things happen, control what I can control. I’m not going to speak too far on that stuff. That’s last year, so that’s in the past. So control what I can control and just be ready for that opportunity.”

Jets

Jets QB Justin Fields gave his first impression of OC Tanner Engstrand, saying the coordinator is proving to be very intelligent and understands every offensive position.

“I see a smart guy,” Fields said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “He’s very smart, very intellectual about the game. He knows what he’s talking about, for sure, with all the positions. Quarterback, receiver, running backs. He knows ball and he wants (us) to be the most explosive offense in the NFL and we’re going to work to be that.”

Jets RB Breece Hall said Engstrand and HC Aaron Glenn want him to do “everything” in their offense.

“I feel like a lot of offenses in the NFL are pretty similar,” Hall said. “It’s just, I know Tanner loves to run the ball. For me, just getting ready for that. He also knows how I can be effective in the pass game. He and (Glenn) always tell me: Breece, you’re going to do everything. So for me it’s just getting ready to do everything. I have to be ready to be a three-down back.”

Engstrand said they want to get WR Garrett Wilson “the ball as much as we can.”

“I know AG talked about, ‘Hey, what are we going to do with Garrett? We’re going to give him the ball as much as we can,’” Engstrand said. “And you know what, I’m in on it.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said the team has moved WR DeMario Douglas around the formation and envisions him playing multiple spots.

“Well, I love the person. I love his attitude. I love his spirit. He loves to practice. He loves to play this game,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “He loves football. That shows. I think he’s gotten better. We’re moving him around different places, and he’s picked up everything that we’ve asked him to do. The more than he understands, the more we give him. I’m excited to see where he continues to be and continues to grow.”