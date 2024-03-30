AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Zach Wilson, Broncos, Chargers

Broncos
- The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt thinks the most likely trade destination for Jets QB Zach Wilson at this point seems to be the Broncos, who have yet to add a quarterback this offseason and have only Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci on the roster.
- The Broncos signed RT Matt Peart to a one-year, $1.292 million contract with $367,500 guaranteed including a $167,500 signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
- Temple LB Jordan Magee is scheduled to take an official visit with the Broncos. (Justin Melo)
- According to Chris Tomasson, he’s “getting the feeling” the Broncos don’t have much interest in Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. as there weren’t any Denver staff listed in attendance from initial reports.
- CFL CB Qwan’tez Stiggers has 13 top-30 visits scheduled before the draft including the Broncos. (Mike Klis)
Chargers
Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said building up the offensive line will be a point of emphasis for the team moving forward.
“The offensive line to me is important,” Harbaugh said, via Chargers Wire. “If I asked you the question like, ‘What position group depends on no other position group to be good, but every other position group depends on them to be good. What position group is that?’ Offensive line. They’re not relying on any other position group to be good. They go out, yet every other position group relies on the offensive line to be good.”
Chargers
Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh expressed his excitement for DBs Derwin James and Alohi Gilman roaming the back end of the secondary.
“Super excited about our safeties. Alohi, Derwin … it doesn’t get any better than that,” Harbaugh said, via Chargers Wire. “Long been a fan of Alohi from his Notre Dame days and Navy days. Just getting the chance to be around him and the interactions I’ve had, he’s just who I thought he was.”
