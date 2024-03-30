AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Zach Wilson, Broncos, Chargers

Broncos

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said building up the offensive line will be a point of emphasis for the team moving forward.

“The offensive line to me is important,” Harbaugh said, via Chargers Wire. “If I asked you the question like, ‘What position group depends on no other position group to be good, but every other position group depends on them to be good. What position group is that?’ Offensive line. They’re not relying on any other position group to be good. They go out, yet every other position group relies on the offensive line to be good.”

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh expressed his excitement for DBs Derwin James and Alohi Gilman roaming the back end of the secondary.

“Super excited about our safeties. Alohi, Derwin … it doesn’t get any better than that,” Harbaugh said, via Chargers Wire. “Long been a fan of Alohi from his Notre Dame days and Navy days. Just getting the chance to be around him and the interactions I’ve had, he’s just who I thought he was.”