AFC Notes: Joe Brady, Jeff Hafley, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

After initially joining the Bills as QBs coach in 2022, Joe Brady was promoted to OC and now HC after Buffalo moved on from Sean McDermott. Brady revealed his agreement with QB Josh Allen to hold each other accountable and admitted there will probably be emotional moments on the sideline because of their extensive history.

“We both made agreements on the accountability that we’re going to hold each other to, what our expectations are for one another,” Brady said, via Alec White of the team’s website. “We’re in this together, and we got to hold each other accountable.”

“There’s going to be issues that are going to come up. You’re going to see me on the sideline pissed at him. You’re going to see him on the sideline like ‘what the heck are we doing.’ That’s football, that’s human nature. But we’ve got to always be able to go back to the beginning when there was no emotion in it … as long as we hold that rope and that vision, we’re going to be good.”

Dolphins

The Dolphins enter a new regime with HC Jeff Hafley. Miami GM Jon-Eric Sullivan is confident that Hafley will do a good job of preparing the team each week.

“I have incredible faith in Jeff Hafley’s ability to lead,” Sullivan said, via ProFootballTalk. “I know that he and his staff will have this team ready to play and we’re going to show up and compete. Where it goes, it goes. We’ll build this thing out for the future, but we’re here to win now as well. Make no mistake about it.”

Patriots

The Patriots were a surprising breakout team in Mike Vrabel‘s first year as head coach by reaching the Super Bowl. New England owner Robert Kraft thinks they “way overachieved” last season with a young team.

“The team way overachieved what any of us thought would happen. It was wonderful,” Kraft said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Winning that [AFC] championship game in Denver, when we have such a past history of difficulty winning in Denver, it was very special. So proud of this team and most of them are still young.”

Kraft points out that they have a really difficult schedule ahead in 2026, but their goal is to continue making the playoffs.

“We have a pretty tough — I think the hardest — schedule, a lot of West Coast travel,” Kraft said. “My objective every year is we make the playoffs, and we saw last year, when you’re privileged to make the playoffs, anything can happen.”