AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Bradley Chubb, Mike Vrabel, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen was thankful to be named the MVP for his efforts this past season, but told reporters his only goal since being drafted into the NFL is to win a Super Bowl.

“You know, it is such a great honor, and I do appreciate being honored for my work,” Allen told Liam McKeone of SI.com. “But at the same time, I still didn’t win a Super Bowl. Didn’t win a ring, and that is the only goal. It’s the only focus that I’ve ever had going into this league.”

“The one positive, I will say, about winning an MVP means that your team is in a good position,” Allen added. “You’re making the playoffs, you’re playing well and you’re doing whatever you can to help your team win football games. But at the end of the day, you got to make the playoffs and then you got to win three, maybe four games. And that’s what we need to do. And we’re going to continue to work as hard as we can and myself included. What can we do to find a way over that hump? So that’s the only goal going forward.”

Dolphins

Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb didn’t play for the team last season due to a torn ACL, but admitted that the team was putting on a facade about changing the culture, something they are working towards once again this offseason.

“I’m going to say last year, we were lying, honestly,” Chubb said this week, via NFL.com. “Point blank, period. We felt it. We put our toe in the water, but we didn’t dive all the way in. We didn’t get all the way there with each other. We weren’t making the effort to go the extra mile and I would say this year, we’re doing that.”

“I’m not sure how it’s going to turn out for us, but we are putting forth that foot to change it because last year, like I said, we said we wanted to change, yeah, we’re doing this, we’re doing that; but it’s not going exactly how we want to,” Chubb added. “But this year, I feel like everybody has the right mindset and moving forward, so if it works out, it’s going to work out. If it doesn’t, we’re going to get back to the drawing board and make sure it works out.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel was asked about Chubb’s comments but said his focus remains on the 2025 season.

“It would have been awesome if he would have told me on the front end when they were lying,” McDaniel said. “Beyond that, 2024, unless I’m using it directly for an analogy, I’m much more concerned with 2025. I think you do a lot more for the organization if you spend your time thinking forward in terms of not this, that, or the other, or whose fault it was. No, we want it like this, let’s do it like this and this is who we are. I don’t even — what year did you speak of? I guess I’ll read about that in history books.”

Chubb later said the culture problems are not McDaniel’s fault and that it’s on the players in the locker room to take ownership of what the coaching staff is trying to instill.

“It’s not necessarily him changing,” Chubb clarified regarding McDaniel. “It’s more about us, man, about how we accept what he’s telling us. Like he may have a joking way of getting a serious point across, but it’s up to us in the room to be like, ‘Okay, he might have said it funny, but at the end of the day, this is what we’re doing and this is how we’re moving about it and as a team, this is what we’re going to do.’ So not much of him has changed. I would say the people around him and the buy-in of the players that he wants has changed and guys are taking accountability of how we want it to look out here because he can only do so much in terms of with the game plan, the team meetings and all that, prepping and putting us in the right position; but we’ve got to go out there and execute.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel believes that the defensive line will be a position of strength for the team this year, even outside of their starters.

“Well, there’s a lot of other names out there as well, so I wouldn’t just single those three out,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “I think that’s got to be a strength for us this year, that front seven. We certainly invested in that position, and I like how they’re competing. I like how they’re working. This is a tough time. It’s just like, ‘Hey, rush the passer, be a physical presence as a D-Lineman, but to a certain extent in the spring, and then pull back and get out of the way, no bull rushing’ and all these things that we give them, but I’m excited about where they’re at. They’re learning a lot of installation. I think they’re working well together. I think they’re communicating, which is important. I think they’re working hard and they’re getting in shape.”