AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Mike Vrabel Staff, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen knows that the Chiefs are going to be a different team than the one they faced back in November during the regular season.

“We know what they are. They’re the perennial of what you want to be in the NFL,” Allen said of the Chiefs, via The Associated Press. “You’ve got to beat them to get past them. So, you know, we’re going to enjoy this one tonight. The regular season is what the regular season is, and it doesn’t matter how well you perform when you get to the playoffs, it doesn’t really matter. It’s hard to beat a team twice. We understand that. We know that. It’s a team that we beat early in the season, but it’s not the same team. They got some guys back on their defense and their offense, and I can’t tell you enough now. I don’t know much about it because I’ve been focusing on the Ravens, so we’ll get into that tomorrow.”

“What a complete win,” Allen added on the team’s win over the Ravens. ” All year, this team has heard we’ve got no talent, we’re too small, we can’t stop the run, we’re not good enough to compete. We’ve just put our heads down and worked hard. I’m so proud of our defense. I’m so proud of our offense and special teams.”

Bills LS Reid Ferguson was fined $11,255 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting), S Damar Hamlin was fined $6,083 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (removal of the helmet), WR Mack Hollins was fined $6,736 and $11,255 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting), and CB Taron Johnson was fined $14,305 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet).

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel is eyeing some new staff members, with some around the league believing that Lions DL coach and run-game coordinator Terrell Williams will be his ideal pick for defensive coordinator.

“As with any staff, there’s going to be turnover,” Vrabel said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “There’s going to be new coaches, new faces — some that I will have history [with], some that I won’t. That’s what the interview process is.”

Vrabel will retain ST coordinator Jeremy Springer and could also bring back assistant Tom Quinn. There is also the possibility of Josh McDaniels reuniting with Vrabel as offensive coordinator.

“I’ve had a relationship with Josh, and I’ve had relationships with other offensive coaches and defensive coaches that we’re going to interview and bring in here,” Vrabel noted.

Vrabel also has high regard for Steelers OC Arthur Smith , Giants TE coach Tim Kelly , and Jets RB coach Tony Dews , according to Reiss.

The jury trial for S Jabrill Peppers, who pleaded not guilty after being arrested on charges that include strangulation and drug possession, is scheduled for Wednesday.