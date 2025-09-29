AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Geno Smith, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos RB RJ Harvey has 13 carries for 80 yards and five receptions for 29 yards through the first three weeks of the season, watching his snap-count diminish in each game thus far. Denver HC Sean Payton said they are getting a better idea of how to split carries between J.K. Dobbins, Tyler Badie, and Harvey.

“I think what’s hard… I think one of the things — we drafted him because of his running skill set, and we knew he could catch the ball,” Payton said, via BroncosWire. “Between he and J.K., we see those guys carrying the boatload of what we’re doing. Then Tyler [Badie] helps us on third down. We’ve looked at that. How do we want to split that? I think we have a better feel for it.”

C hargers

Through four games, Chargers QB Justin Herbert has been hit 26 times, sacked seven times, and pressured on over 50 percent of his drop-backs. Los Angeles HC Jim Harbaugh expressed concern about how often their quarterback is getting hit and vowed to protect him better, even with injuries up front.

“He has taken too many [hits],” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “It’s very concerning. We’ve got to get better. We’ve got to put him in a better position. Don’t think he’s been in a good position.”

Herbert, following their Week 4 loss: “We had our shot and we didn’t execute.” (Kris Rhim)

Los Angeles S Derwin James also felt the same way: “We had our chances to win the game today, as bad as we played today, we still had a chance to win. We know what type of team we have. Wasn’t our best game today.” (Rhim)

also felt the same way: “We had our chances to win the game today, as bad as we played today, we still had a chance to win. We know what type of team we have. Wasn’t our best game today.” (Rhim) Ian Rapoport reports Chargers LT Joe Alt had negative X-rays and was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, but will have an MRI on Monday to confirm.

had negative X-rays and was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, but will have an MRI on Monday to confirm. Chargers S Alohi Gilman was fined $11,593 for a facemask.

Raiders

The Raiders fell to 1-3 in Week 4 after a one-point loss to the Bears, where QB Geno Smith tossed three interceptions. Smith knows he has to be better for them to get wins and takes the blame for putting the team in unfavorable spots.

“[There are] a lot of things I’m going to have to fix within myself, and that’s the reality. I’m not going to sugarcoat it, I got to be a lot better,” Smith said, via ESPN’s Ryan McFadden. “The guy that I’m supposed to be hasn’t [shown] up yet. I’ll take pride in fixing this stuff.”

“I am upset the way that I turned the ball over and gave those guys chances and gave our defense short fields to play with, and they’re playing like that. I’m putting us in tough situations over and over again.”

Raiders S Isaiah Pola-Mao was fined $17,278 for using the helmet, and LB Devin White was fined $6,500 for a hip-drop tackle.