AFC Notes: Kenneth Grant, Armand Membou, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins used the 13th pick in the draft on DT Kenneth Grant after a productive career at Michigan. Miami HC Mike McDaniel has been impressed with Grant’s mature presence from the jump and his ability to make plays with the fundamentals.

“[He] came in with a veteran-like understanding of needing to be 100 percent on of what he’s asked to do, and he works endlessly. There have been ebbs and flows, like with any rookie,” McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

“What I’ve seen from him is early down production, where he wins with techniques and fundamentals. And I see late down wins, where… he uses grit and finish [ability] to make plays as well. Super happy he’s on our team and not somebody else’s. I know a lot of players who share the locker room with him would agree with that.”

Jets

The Jets picked up OT Armand Membou with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. New York C Joe Tippmann said he’s been “really surprised” by the rookie since he’s come along.

“Membou’s been somebody who’s really surprised,” Tippmann said, via Eric Allen of the team’s site. “Just being a rookie, coming in as strong, as physical, as fast as he is, and along with the learning that I didn’t expect him to have. He’s come along really well.”

Jets OC Tanner Engstrand said Membou is showing a love for the game this offseason.

“He loves football, he loves football, and that’s what you want. We want a team of a bunch of guys that love football, and that’s been glaring for me with that player.”

Membou wants to show a positive attitude and coachability.

“The biggest thing is they drafted me because of the player I am, so just being me every day and just showing up with a positive attitude and a growth mentality,” Membou said.

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel discussed QB Drake Maye‘s leadership and said that he has a lot of room to grow into that role.

“Well, I think we’re always trying to evolve in what we do, whether that’s leadership, whether that’s learning the other side of the football, whether that’s learning each other,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “Again, Drake, I think it’s a unique position being 22; it’s kind of unique in that sense. So, I think that there is a lot of room to grow. I think there are a lot of natural leadership qualities. I think I have to encourage him, continue to encourage him, and put him in those positions to do that so that the players understand that there’s a different version of all of us. There’s one that’s maybe off the field, that there’s one in the meeting room, and then there’s a version on the field, which we all have to understand is somewhat different than what it may be off the field.“