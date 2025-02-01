AFC Notes: Liam Coen, Shad Khan, Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

Jeremy Fowler reports the Jaguars’ request to interview Buccaneers OL coach Kevin Carberry was denied.

Per Tom Silverstein, new Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile turned down an offer to become Penn State's DC and would have been the choice for the 49ers' job had it not gone to Robert Saleh.

turned down an offer to become Penn State’s DC and would have been the choice for the 49ers’ job had it not gone to . ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Tampa Bay blocked Jacksonville’s request to interview Buccaneers assistant OL coach Brian Picucci.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said he took this year’s head coach search as a chance for reflection and figuring out what they needed to address before landing on new HC Liam Coen.

“I think with the lack of success we’ve had here,” said Khan, via the team’s YouTube. “Certainly over the last year and a half, it’s a chance for reflection from me: what was the fundamental thing that we need to address?”

Khan explained they wanted a candidate who could maximize the quarterback position with Trevor Lawrence.

“And the No. 1 thing obviously is the quarterback position. Our commitment to Trevor, I think it’s well known, and I believe in him, so it started with that. And that was the fundamental question to all of the candidates: how would they do it? And after we got done with that, it was very evident to me that Liam was the guy.”

Khan added they must structure their offense around Lawrence and Coen will be a part of the roster-building process.

“How do we make Trevor Lawrence and this offense as dynamic and explosive as we can be? We’ve got to build it around him, we’ve got to make every part of this about improvement, and he will be a part of that process,” Coen said. “He’s earned that right. I cannot respect his toughness and mentality and work ethic more than I do already from afar. This will all be about Trevor.”

Titans

The Titans had a meeting with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders at this year’s Senior Bowl. Brian Callahan said he enjoyed his meeting with Sanders but has yet to meet with Miami QB Cam Ward.

“I really enjoyed meeting Shedeur the person, he’s a really fun guy to talk to. He’s really sharp, I could see all the things, the maturity part of it is pretty impressive. I have not gotten a chance to meet Cam yet, but as far as the tape and all that stuff, they both do really good things on tape. They’re in the discussion for a reason, they are the best quarterbacks that are coming out in this class. You could maybe put one or two other guys in the mix, but those guys are, to me, the best two, so we gotta keep finding out more about them,” Callahan said, via TitansWire.

Ian Rapoport reports the Titans hired Scott Cohen as Director of Football Strategy after being a consultant last season.