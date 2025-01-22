AFC Notes: Lou Anarumo, Eric DeCosta, John Harbaugh, Colts, Ravens

Colts

The Colts recently hired former Bengals DC Lou Anarumo to the same role in Indianapolis. Shane Steichen said he is “thrilled” to have Anarumo join their staff.

“I’m thrilled to add Lou Anarumo as our defensive coordinator,” Steichen said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team’s site. “With many years of coaching experience, Lou is a proven leader who will demand the best out of our players. His strategic mindset and unique scheme will be invaluable as we build a fast and disciplined defensive unit.”

Ravens

Ravens WR Tylan Wallace is set to enter the market as an unrestricted free agent. He said he’s hoping to continue playing in Baltimore next season.

“For me, I just try to be like, ‘However it plays out, it plays out,'” Wallace said, via the team’s site. “Hopefully I’m back here again. Obviously, I love it here. But like I said, we’ll just see how the chips all lay down and hopefully it goes the way I want it to.”

Wallace thinks the Ravens have established a “great culture.”

“Overall, everybody, it’s just a great culture, a great program,” Wallace said. “I like being here.”

Fellow impending free agent FB Patrick Ricard would also like to stay put, saying he wants to retire with the organization.

“I want to stay here,” Ricard said. “I want to be here. I want to retire here. We’ll see what happens when the time comes.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said he’s spoken to TE Mark Andrews , noting he is a big part of the team’s future: “Mark Andrews is one of the very best football players, one of the most committed football players. Nobody cares more about the success of this football team than Mark Andrews.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

said he’s spoken to TE , noting he is a big part of the team’s future: “Mark Andrews is one of the very best football players, one of the most committed football players. Nobody cares more about the success of this football team than Mark Andrews.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Harbaugh mentioned wants to have his staff return along with Dean Pees being interested in continuing in a coaching role but as a consultant and not full-time. (Zrebiec)

being interested in continuing in a coaching role but as a consultant and not full-time. (Zrebiec) On going into the last year of his contract, Harbaugh said he stays in contact with owner Steve Bisciotti and GM Eric DeCosta : “I’m happy. I trust God, I trust the people I work with every day. I’m fired up for it. I’m not worried about those kinds of things. They take care of themselves.” (Zrebiec)

and GM : “I’m happy. I trust God, I trust the people I work with every day. I’m fired up for it. I’m not worried about those kinds of things. They take care of themselves.” (Zrebiec) When asked about S Marcus Williams , Harbaugh replied: “It was a tough season for Marcus. I admire the way he handled it. He faced a lot of adversity. It just kind of came with the production at the end. There’s no way to pin it on one thing. You have to look at is a whole.” (Zrebiec)

, Harbaugh replied: “It was a tough season for Marcus. I admire the way he handled it. He faced a lot of adversity. It just kind of came with the production at the end. There’s no way to pin it on one thing. You have to look at is a whole.” (Zrebiec) DeCosta says that his decision to attempt to get younger on the offensive line was a good one and that there were only a few growing pains in the process. (Zrebiec)

DeCosta on possibly bringing in a kicker to compete with Justin Tucker : “We’ll have those discussions, I have every expectation that Justin is going to be a great kicker for us next year and going forward. He finished strong this year.” (Zrebiec)

: “We’ll have those discussions, I have every expectation that Justin is going to be a great kicker for us next year and going forward. He finished strong this year.” (Zrebiec) DeCosta acknowledged that LB Trenton Simpson had some growing pains: “I think his future is very bright. It’s our job to get that out of him. I think we will.” (Zrebiec)

had some growing pains: “I think his future is very bright. It’s our job to get that out of him. I think we will.” (Zrebiec) DeCosta on WR Rashod Bateman : “I’m very proud of Rashod Bateman. This guy has had some adversity along the way. He came back this year with some vengeance. It’s a great story. I think he’s just getting started. He’s a great person and works hard.” (Zrebiec)

: “I’m very proud of Rashod Bateman. This guy has had some adversity along the way. He came back this year with some vengeance. It’s a great story. I think he’s just getting started. He’s a great person and works hard.” (Zrebiec) As for rookie CB Nate Wiggins , DeCosta said: “We knew Nate was a great athlete, a great cover guy. He’s young, even when you look at him. He’s got a very bright future. We want to get him stronger. You’ve all seen his body. I think an offseason is going to really serve him well. His Future is unlimited. He can do some things that are very unique for his position. Everything is full speed ahead for him.” (Zrebiec)

, DeCosta said: “We knew Nate was a great athlete, a great cover guy. He’s young, even when you look at him. He’s got a very bright future. We want to get him stronger. You’ve all seen his body. I think an offseason is going to really serve him well. His Future is unlimited. He can do some things that are very unique for his position. Everything is full speed ahead for him.” (Zrebiec) DeCosta said he failed in the situation involving veteran S Eddie Jackson , who didn’t want to accept a role as a backup. (Zrebiec)

, who didn’t want to accept a role as a backup. (Zrebiec) DeCosta also mentioned that he would like to see FB Patrick Ricard retire with the team: “I’d love for him to retire as a Raven, too. He epitomizes what we’re all about.” (Zrebiec)