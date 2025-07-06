AFC Notes: Malachi Corley, Bills, Jets, Patriots Rookies Progress

Bills

Per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, Bills LB Joe Andreessen showed improvement in his pass coverage game during 7-on-7s when he read the quarterback and jumped the route for a pass breakup.

showed improvement in his pass coverage game during 7-on-7s when he read the quarterback and jumped the route for a pass breakup. Buscaglia thinks “it’s increasingly likely” Andreessen is closer to a roster lock than being on the bubble.

Regarding LB Shaq Thompson , Buscaglia believes he’s competing for the fourth linebacker spot at best but could be a practice squad candidate if he’s cut.

, Buscaglia believes he’s competing for the fourth linebacker spot at best but could be a practice squad candidate if he’s cut. Seth Walder reports that the Bills are hiring Cole Jacobson as a Football Research Assistant.

Jets

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com wrote that second-year WR Malachi Corley needs to prove himself with the new regime, especially after missing the offseason program due to injury.

“He’s going to have to find a way to catch himself up,” OC Tanner Engstrand said, via Cimini.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn and WR coach Shawn Jefferson also weighed in on Corley.

“There’s a plan for him, and we’re going to make sure that we try to utilize him to what he can do best, and we’ve seen that in college,” Glenn told Cimini. “Hopefully, he gets well soon, and we get a chance to utilize his skill set.”

“My old coach, Bill Parcells, used to say the first thing you need to be is you need to be available,” Jefferson said, per Cimini. “He’s missed some time, and there’s a learning curve here, so he’s in catch-up mode right now.”

Patriots

Patriots OL coach Doug Marrone said they’ve been working on the “details and fundamentals” with first-round OT Will Campbell and want to get an “overall assessment” this offseason.

“It’s been good. We’re working really a ton on the details and fundamentals. He’s got a lot of reps, and the way Coach Vrabel has the practices set up, we’ve gotten a lot of great work against our defense,” said Marrone, via Evan Lazar of the team’s site. “We’re looking at an overall assessment. When players first come in from college to the NFL, the game is quite different. I’m excited that he’s out here every day, doing everything he can, and that’s all you can ask for from a player.”

Patriots RBs coach Tony Dews said second-round RB TreVeyon Henderson is proving to be a “smart, smart football player.”

“He’s a smart, smart football player. He understands football, he understands concepts, and we are trying to take advantage of his skill set,” Dews said. “We knew he had a specific skill set when he was drafted, and we’re trying to get out of him what we can get out of him. Whatever we ask him to do, he’s been willing to do it.”

As for third-round WR Kyle Williams, WRs coach Todd Downing said he’s made some mistakes but has been able to learn from them.

“He’s on the natural progression for a rookie. He’s learning the hard way on a couple of things, but he’s learning quickly, and he’s making new mistakes. He may make a mistake, but then he works to fix it. As long as he stays on that trajectory, he’ll be just fine,” Downing said.