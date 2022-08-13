AFC Notes: Matt Ryan, Colts, Texans, Titans, Treylon Burks

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich said that veteran QB Matt Ryan may play for a full quarter in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bills.

“Maybe a quarter, maybe a little less,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “We’ll just take it as the flow of the game.”

Ryan believes it’s important to get playing time in the preseason despite it being their first game or there being differing opinions around the league.

“I mean honestly, I’ve always felt it was important,” Ryan said. “Different coaches and different years have different points of emphasis, but I’ve always felt like there is a lot of work that gets done this time of year: some of it in game, some of it in practices.”

Reich added that QB Nick Foles won’t play in Saturday’s game because they want to observe Sam Ehlinger and Jack Coan.

“We really want to get a look at Sam (Ehlinger) and Jack (Coan),” Reich said. “Not that we don’t want Nick to get work and prove what he can do, but obviously, Matt and Nick, they’ve kind of established themselves. Nick is having a great camp, so get him in there, shake the rust off and then get Sam and Jack in there and give them plenty of time.”

Kevin Bowen looks at narrowing down the Colts roster prior to the season, saying there is no reason for the team to keep Ehlinger and they could add Coan to the practice squad.

As for DE Ben Banogu, Bowen notes that while a case could be made for him, he likely won’t be making the roster, along with players like DE Bryan Cox Jr. and CB Marvel Tell.

Texans

Texans QB Davis Mills is thankful to be working with experienced OC Pep Hamilton entering his second season in the NFL.

“Pep is the same person every day,” Mills said, via Aaron Wilson. “He’s very unique, and I think the control of the offensive unit he has right now is amazing. I’m really excited to see what he can do in year two calling the plays.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel wants to see more from first-round WR Treylon Burks in the next preseason game.

“Just being able to take the progress — some of the improvements that we saw in practice, and carry them over into the game,” Vrabel said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “I don’t think that happened enough.”

“He wanted to be a part of that,” Vrabel said of Burks appearing on special teams, via Emma Healy of The Tennessean. “I think there were some really positive things as far as our kickoff and special teams units that we can build off. Treylon will have to come out here and have a good week.”

Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com notes that the team will continue to evaluate QB Malik Willis as the preseason rolls on, adding that he likely won’t surpass QB Logan Woodside on the depth chart.

Wyatt also points out that it appears as if wide receivers Josh Malone and Dez Fitzpatrick will likely be battling for a roster spot as the regular season draws near.