AFC Notes: Michael Pittman, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Michael Pittman has joined HC Frank Reich when it comes to being impressed by the accuracy of new QB Matt Ryan.

“The ball is just right there, and you just turn and catch the ball. I mean, it just makes it easy,” Pittman said, via Kevin Hickey of USA Today. “Matt can pretty much put it wherever he wants.”

Pittman is ready to become a No. 1 wide receiver in Indianapolis.

“I’m just trying to take the next step,” Pittman Jr. said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “Last year, I said that I was going to double every single category, and I did that. This year, I’m trying to build on that and become that definite receiver No. 1 that everybody talks about.”

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports Colts Kenny Moore II, who has not been attending OTAs and wants a new contract, is at the team's facility to take his physical ahead of mandatory minicamp.

Texans

Veteran DE Jerry Hughes signed with the Texans in order to play with his hometown team.

“I was telling my wife this last night: I feel like I’m back in high school, just to be back in the city driving around,” Hughes told reporters, via TexansWire.com. “We used to play high school games at the Astrodome; very familiar with coming out this way and things like that. Just being part of this warm environment, a football city, where everyone is looking for the Texans, even though it’s baseball season, everybody still wants to know what we are going to do and how the team is looking. I get that just by walking through H-E-B and things like that. It’s been really cool, just being close to family, high school buddies, college coaches, things like that. Not being so far or being in a different time zone, it’s been really relaxing for me being closer to family honestly.”

Titans

Titans OL Dillon Radunz was deemed unready to start by HC Mike Vrabel during the NFL Scouting Combine. Radunz agreed with his coach’s assessment and is improving as he competes for multiple starting spots on the offensive line during his second season.

“Ultimately, when he said that, it’s true,” Radunz said, via Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline. “When you are in the offseason, I don’t think any of us are ready to start and play in a game at that moment. It’s the offseason, and there’s a reason it’s called the offseason. Obviously, as a competitor, it is my goal to start all of that stuff. But the team is first and we’re going to make sure everybody on that starting line earns it.”

“We’re going to move guys around in order to push each other and earn it and wherever a guy lines up – whatever guy earns that spot, whether it’s the spot he thought he was going to take or not – that’s just the way it is going to be,” Radunz added. “The competition of earning it here is a big part of the atmosphere.”

Radunz played sparingly as a rookie, appearing in 12 games and making only one start. He feels like he’s in a much better spot going into Year 2, however.

“It is huge jump comfortability-wise,” Radunz said. “Being in the first year, obviously everything is new. The city is new, you’re away from home, and the NFL is new. I was from the FCS level so there wasn’t as many big guys, so just being able to adapt to that physicality. So, comfortability-wise, just way more comfortable going into Year 2. I just want to go out here every day and give 110 percent. Follow what the coaches do, push each other, and put in the work. The mission is for the Titans to win games, and for the starting five to earn those spots. So, whoever earns those spots during fall camp, it is our job to push those people.”