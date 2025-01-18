AFC Notes: Mike Vrabel, Anthony Weaver, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said RB Ray Davis is still in the league’s concussion protocol while OL Alec Anderson (calf) has been “trending in the right direction,” per Chris Brown.

Dolphins

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington doesn’t believe DC Anthony Weaver is in a rush to leave Miami and thinks he will likely stay in South Beach this year.

“I think that Weaver will wind up still in Miami,” Darlington said, via Dolphins Wire. “I think that if he gets offers — say the Bears come to him pretty hard — the Dolphins could probably make it right and give him a pay bump and keep him around. I think he wants to be here. It’s certainly night and day different than [Vic] Fangio who couldn’t get out fast enough. Weaver’s very happy, really enjoys working with Mike [McDaniel], loves South Florida. I would say he’d be hard pressed to leave.”

Patriots

SI’s Albert Breer believes that if Patriots HC Mike Vrabel had his way, he would target Giants DC Shane Bowen for the same position in New England.

“I think if Mike had his choice, it’d be Shane Bowen … but Shane is now with the Giants, and I don’t think they’re gonna be able to get him out of there,” Breer said, via Patriots Wire.