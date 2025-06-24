AFC Notes: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Shedeur Sanders, Jon Gruden, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

was pulled over June 5th in Brunswick Hills, Ohio, for driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone. He failed to appear for an arraignment for that citation and faces $269 in fines and court costs. Sanders was then stopped by the Strongsville (Ohio) Police Department for driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone in a black Dodge TRX. He must either pay a $250 fine for the fourth-degree misdemeanor or fight the ticket in Strongsville Court on July 3rd.

Browns spokesman Peter John-Baptiste told the media that Sanders is taking care of the tickets.

Ravens

Former Buccaneers and Raiders HC Jon Gruden watched the Ravens practice and shared valuable information with Ravens HC John Harbaugh.

“He loves football, he’s a great football coach, great football mind,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “He studied our team, gave us some insight — players, coaches, schemes, all of it. We didn’t give him the playbook, we didn’t give him a script either. You can only go so far. He studied us. Basically, the message was, ‘If I was game planning against you on defense, what would I do, how would I attack you?’ He didn’t just stop there. He watched our offensive guys. He had something for each player. Very, very detailed.”

Steelers

Coming off a mediocre defensive season for the Steelers, S Minkah Fitzpatrick harped on perfecting their communication on the field to get back to the level of defense they expect in Pittsburgh.

“Leave no gray. Football, I think, should be black and white, in regards to execution and schematics. There should be no gray,” Fitzpatrick said, via Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. “It should be this is how we’re doing it, this is how we’re going to communicate. If I give you a thumbs up, you give me a thumbs up back. If I give you a thumbs down, you give me a thumbs down back. It’s as simple as that. So when guys aren’t doing it or establishing this is what we’re doing, if you don’t want to do it, you ain’t going to be here. You’re not going to be on the field. Really pressing down and instilling that in everybody.”