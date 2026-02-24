AFC Notes: NFL Draft, Free Agency, Dolphins, Patriots

NFL Draft

While this year’s running back class doesn’t lack the high-end talent outside of Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love, the receiver class has a few more options that teams picking in the first round could consider.

“It’s just totally different flavors with those top guys,” Daniel Jeremiah said. “I had Lemon initially and then Tate. I just flipped them. I mean, they’re the same grade. It’s just one’s purely a slot who can play outside, and one’s more of an outside, vertical guy. I just thought, with Carnell Tate and his size, I gave him a little bump there. But he’s up there, then Lemon. I have separated those two guys a little bit. And then I’ve got a clump with three different guys, with Jordyn Tyson, Denzel Boston, Omar Cooper.”

Similar to receiver, there are a number of edge rushers that will likely come off the board early. Most have at least one significant trait that can allow them to be slotted above the others throughout the pre-draft process.

“Someone I talk to in the league, a GM said, We don’t deal in the currency of hope,” ESPN’s Todd McShay said. “We all hope Arvell Reese has the career arc of a Micah Parsons, right? But there’s not enough evidence right now. I know he’s going to be a great player. He’s going to be, worst case, he’s Devin Lloyd. And that’s still an awesome player. Versus David Bailey, I know what he is as a pass rusher. Some are debating, like if we truly need an edge rusher, are we better off taking a Bailey versus the development of a Reese into one?”

Dolphins

said “everything is on the table” regarding S , and they are listening to offers for him. Miami will discuss Packers QB Malik Willis as an option in free agency among many other options, but Sullivan was clear about how much he likes Willis as a person: “I wish Malik the best. A lot of like for the human being. He’s a great kid.” (Matt Schneidman)

Miami HC Jeff Hafley on new pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo : "When I interviewed him, I was blown away — the knowledge that he has, the football experience that he has, what he did for that entire organization. Don't forget: He won a Super Bowl and behind the scenes, what he did with that offense and with that whole team, listening to him talk and his football knowledge, not just about offense, but about game management, about situational football." (Zach Berman)

on new pass game coordinator : “When I interviewed him, I was blown away — the knowledge that he has, the football experience that he has, what he did for that entire organization. Don’t forget: He won a Super Bowl and behind the scenes, what he did with that offense and with that whole team, listening to him talk and his football knowledge, not just about offense, but about game management, about situational football.” (Zach Berman) Sullivan was asked how he might balance the idea of adding a 30-plus-year-old quarterback for their experience, even if they aren’t a long-term answer: “That’s a great question. You don’t make decisions in a vacuum. It’s always case -by -case basis. Like, one, what does the financial component look like to that? Two, if this guy doesn’t win the job, what kind of teammate is he going to be for the potential young player who is the one? Is he going to be a good sounding board, kind of a coach in the room?” (Joe Schad)

Sullivan talked about their mindset going into a new start: “We’re here to compete, play our ass off, and try to win football games. As we build this thing out, that’s the culture we want to be. We want people that embrace that underdog mentality.” (Schad)

Patriots

Wolf mentioned that when LT Will Campbell came back from injury, he didn't have the same lower-body strength. (Mark Daniels)

came back from injury, he didn’t have the same lower-body strength. (Mark Daniels) Wolf acknowledged the deep upcoming edge rusher class in the draft: “Obviously an area of need for our team, so that matches up nicely.” (Kyed)

Wolf also said he expects to have OLB Harold Landry back. (Kyed)

On OL Jared Wilson , Wolf said talks are fluid regarding what position he will play, but he wouldn't rule out keeping him at LG. (Taylor Kyles)

, Wolf said talks are fluid regarding what position he will play, but he wouldn’t rule out keeping him at LG. (Taylor Kyles) Wolf also talked about a potential extension for CB Christian Gonzalez: “He’s someone that we want to work with in the future, obviously, and we’ll have those conversations at the appropriate time.” (Kyed)