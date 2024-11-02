AFC Notes: Nick Chubb, Diontae Johnson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Ravens ST coordinator Chris Horton said they will continue starting Tylan Wallace at punt returner given Diontae Johnson hasn’t handled punt return duties in a few years and still needs to get worked into their system, via Jeff Zrebiec.

doesn’t think his missed practices will impact the game: “I believe our guys are locked in.” (Jeff Zrebiec) According to Josina Anderson, the Ravens acquiring Johnson does not reflect on the team changing its feelings about Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman as their top two receivers. Instead, Johnson was brought in because of his “speed, separation, and punt-returning abilities.”

and as their top two receivers. Instead, Johnson was brought in because of his “speed, separation, and punt-returning abilities.” Anderson writes Baltimore remains “keenly aware” that Flowers and Bateman are currently among the top-20 producing receivers in the NFL.

Anderson reports Nelson Agholor ‘s representation feels that Johnson’s acquisition may impact their client more than other receivers on the roster, but Agholor still isn’t expected to be moved ahead of the deadline.

In typical Steeler fashion, WR Calvin Austin had the game-changing play of Week 8 with his 73-yard punt return touchdown in the third quarter. Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin discussed how important special teams are for their culture.

“It’s a legitimate phase of the game for us,” Tomlin said, via the team’s YouTube. “We give it that respect, not only in words but in our approach, in how we work. The guys make it real with their efforts.”