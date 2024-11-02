AFC Notes: Nick Chubb, Diontae Johnson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- Zac Jackson of The Athletic writes Week 9’s result against the Chargers might provide clarity on how the Browns might proceed ahead of the trade deadline.
- Should Cleveland trade any players, Jackson thinks DE Za’Darius Smith and DT Dalvin Tomlinson are most likely to get dealt.
- Jackson points out that Smith and Tomlinson have no guaranteed money remaining on their contracts.
- Jackson doesn’t expect the Browns to trade RB Nick Chubb given he’s unsure if they’d receive an adequate offer to move a respected player around the organization.
- However, Jackson doesn’t think Chubb being on next year’s roster is a sure thing given he’s in the last year of his deal and the organization may feel its best to move on from him at this point of his career.
- Jackson also feels it’s unlikely for Cleveland to trade DE Myles Garrett, CB Greg Newsome, and WR Elijah Moore.
- Browns DL coach Jacques Cesaire on Smith dealing with trade rumors: “He’s a great pro. He approaches every day the same way.” (Scott Petrak)
- Cesaire also cited the opposing team’s gameplans as why DE Myles Garrett doesn’t have a sack in four games: “He’s due for one. And they come in bunches.” (Petrak)
- Cleveland OL coach Andy Dickerson on RT Jack Conklin‘s recovery from last season’s knee injury: “Each week can see Jack Conklin getting better, more comfortable after missing more than year with a major knee injury.” (Petrak)
Ravens
- Ravens ST coordinator Chris Horton said they will continue starting Tylan Wallace at punt returner given Diontae Johnson hasn’t handled punt return duties in a few years and still needs to get worked into their system, via Jeff Zrebiec.
- Ravens S Marcus Williams said “We’re not worried about what happened last week. It’s all about moving forward to this week, getting prepared, staying prepared. When I’m ready to get in, when it’s my time, I’ll go in and do what I’ve got to do to make plays.” (Zrebiec)
- Ravens QB Lamar Jackson doesn’t think his missed practices will impact the game:
“I believe our guys are locked in.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
- According to Josina Anderson, the Ravens acquiring Johnson does not reflect on the team changing its feelings about Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman as their top two receivers. Instead, Johnson was brought in because of his “speed, separation, and punt-returning abilities.”
- Anderson writes Baltimore remains “keenly aware” that Flowers and Bateman are currently among the top-20 producing receivers in the NFL.
- Anderson reports Nelson Agholor‘s representation feels that Johnson’s acquisition may impact their client more than other receivers on the roster, but Agholor still isn’t expected to be moved ahead of the deadline.
- As for Johnson’s potential usage, Anderson points out the team is monitoring how quickly the receiver can get acclimated in practice
Steelers
In typical Steeler fashion, WR Calvin Austin had the game-changing play of Week 8 with his 73-yard punt return touchdown in the third quarter. Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin discussed how important special teams are for their culture.
“It’s a legitimate phase of the game for us,” Tomlin said, via the team’s YouTube. “We give it that respect, not only in words but in our approach, in how we work. The guys make it real with their efforts.”
