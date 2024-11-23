AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Bo Nix, Xavier Worthy, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix said that his relationship with HC Sean Payton has been great and the two are on the same page on what is working.

“To be honest, I think at the beginning, you kind of make the NFL bigger than what it actually is,” Nix said,via PFT. “These players are really good, but at the same time, you have really good players on your level. I think simplifying the game, trying to play as fast as possible, and finding a completion, which is what we’ve been able to do here recently. I think as we’ve gone on, Coach and I have found a good rhythm of what we both like, what we can kind of put out there on the field, and what we can execute. Then the guys have kind of adapted to it, found our roles within the offense, and executed at a high level. It’s just all about slowing the game down and processing things in a manner that you can handle. Just kind of see one or two things, and let those guys take you to where the ball is supposed to be.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy has had a solid rookie campaign but hasn’t yet added the vertical downfield threat they had hoped when selecting him in the first round. Kansas City HC Andy Reid believes Worthy and QB Patrick Mahomes need to hash out the finer details to start clicking on the deep ball.

“Pat could have seen him earlier,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “That’s part of it, but once you’re there, (Worthy) could have dragged his foot to keep it in. He’ll be able to chalk that one up to (a lack of) experience. That combination, those are the little things, though.”

“There’s little things here and there. It could be (Mahomes), it could be him not being able to see (Worthy from) where he is (in the pocket), or the way the defense is playing or possible pressure. It’s been a variety of things.”

Mahomes knows he has to get on the same wavelength as Worthy and feels the offense will reach new heights when they figure it out.

“As the season has gone on, he’s playing faster,” Mahomes added. “He has more confidence. It’s about me being on the same page as him. We can practice it all we want, but until we start doing it in the game, there’s not much more I can say about it.”

“Once it starts happening, the offense is really going to take off.”

Due to injuries at left tackle, there has been speculation that Chiefs LG Joe Thuney could slide over to help the unit. Thuney is willing to do whatever the team needs to find success, even if it means leaving his position of the last eight seasons.

“I mean, whatever the team needs, whatever is required, doesn’t bother me,” Thuney said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “It’s not like I’m just relying on the past reps or training and stuff, but just, whatever is needed by the team, and (I’m) happy to do (it), and just, yeah.”