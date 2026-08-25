AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Rashee Rice, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos DC Vance Joseph had positive things to say about OLB Que Robinson, who noted that he must be doing something right if a coach like Joseph and a player like OLB Nik Bonitto are offering up praise for him.

“After the season, watching the cut-ups, when Que played, he played really well,” Joseph said, via the team website. “He looked like a guy who can be a future starter for us. It’s our job to keep improving with Que and get him more reps. Last year, he didn’t dress a lot of games. He dressed a handful of games. When he did dress, he played well for [Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach Darren] Rizzi and for me. Obviously, it’s a year later, and he’s ready for the next step in terms of playing more defensive snaps and playing more [special] teams snaps.”

“It says a lot when a coach takes his time out to say stuff like that,” Robinson noted. “I think on my part, I’ve just got to prove him right. When a coach believes in you and he tries to give you an opportunity, you’ve got to take advantage of it — and I’m going to try to take advantage of every opportunity this season. I’m able to play a little bit more decisive now since I had a year. I’m a little bit more decisive when I’m doing things now. I think that’s what’s causing me to be the best version of me right now.”

“Que is obviously a very talented guy,” Bonitto said in mid-August. “He’s showing out every day in practice. He has all the tools, and whenever he sets his mind to it, nobody can block him. He’s been playing really well right now, and I’m excited especially to see these next couple of games what he does out there. I know he’s going to put on a show for sure.”

Chargers

Chargers DC Chris O’Leary said DL Teair Tart is going to be a big part of the interior of their defense this season.

“He’s going to make plays for us but we’ve kind of pushed him along into that role of, ‘Hey man, guys look to you and guys follow you,‘” O’Leary said, via Chargers Wire. “He plays hard and practices hard, at times we have to pull him back a little bit in practice. But we like where he’s at.”

Chargers OC Mike McDaniel said, “It’s almost his job to lose” when talking about OL Kayode Awosika in the LG competition. (Kris Rhim)

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy on WR Rashee Rice : “He’s a very good player. His resume speaks for itself… I’m still getting to know the person…” (Charles Goldman)

on WR : “He’s a very good player. His resume speaks for itself… I’m still getting to know the person…” (Charles Goldman) Bieniemy loves Rice’s toughness and stubbornness and said, “I believe there is another level for him.” (Goldman)

Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes talked about not missing a single day since training camp started: “It’s been awesome for me to be able to do that. I haven’t had to miss anything, other than the preseason games. I’ve done every single [practice] rep.” (Nate Taylor)

talked about not missing a single day since training camp started: “It’s been awesome for me to be able to do that. I haven’t had to miss anything, other than the preseason games. I’ve done every single [practice] rep.” (Nate Taylor) Mahomes also talked about the rehab process: “I’ve got to be up a lot earlier… Knocking stuff out then, going to meetings, after practice get some more work in… It’s not too much for my body; it’s just a little different how we do our workouts. Not trying to overdo it, but still be on top of my game.” (Goldman)