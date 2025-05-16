AFC Notes: Patriots, Drake Maye, Jets

Patriots

The Patriots haven’t had a receiver eclipse 1,000 yards since Julian Edelman in 2019. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN cites an NFC personnel executive who thinks third-round WR Kyle Williams is an “explosive” receiver who is impressive after the catch: “Really good player — explosive, nimble, good hands, impressive [yards after catch].”

Neil Stratton reports former Titans Director of Scouting AJ Highsmith has joined the Patriots as Director of Pro Scouting.

Patriots S Kyle Dugger underwent tightrope surgery to repair his right ankle and is now feeling better after the injury nagged him throughout last season.

Mark Daniels reports the Patriots are parting ways with director of college scouting Camren Williams.

. According to Albert Breer, the Broncos are hiring Williams as co-director of player personnel.

Patriots QB Josh Dobbs plans on being a positive influence and providing veteran leadership for QB Drake Maye.

“I’ve been in different quarterback rooms throughout my career,” Dobbs said, via Mass Live. “And I think just when you have guys that when everyone’s all working towards the same mission. We’re just trying to be the best quarterbacks we can be on a daily basis right from our leadership, from how we handle ourselves in the locker room, from our preparation, and ultimately, how we perform and compete on the field, no matter who’s in there. I think that’s what makes a healthy room… And that makes a hell of a team. I think coach Vrabel has done a great job of establishing that culture and identity.”

Heading into the final year of his deal, Jets TE Jeremy Ruckert will need a solid year to keep his spot on the team following the arrival of second-round TE Mason Taylor. Ruckert is confident going into the season because of his physical health and fit in the new offensive system.

“This is the best I’ve felt in my career, going into the season — physically, mentally, emotionally,” Ruckert said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I love everything that the new staff is doing. I love the way they approached the first meeting of Phase I. I love the way they talk to us as a team, the way these workouts have been going.

“It fits me. It’s the kind of team and the kind of system that I want to play in as far as the culture of just coming to work every day and being a tough, hard-nosed, work-hard football team, and that you can’t survive here if you don’t have those traits. It makes me want to get out and go work for somebody.”