AFC Notes: Philip Rivers, Kamari Lassiter, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts moved to sign veteran QB Philip Rivers to their practice squad following Daniel Jones ‘ season-ending injury, while backup QB Riley Leonard also suffered a knee injury. According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder and Jeremy Fowler, HC Shane Steichen reached out to Rivers not long after Leonard’s injury was diagnosed.

Another team source believes that Rivers becoming an emergency option was at least an informal thought once Anthony Richardson suffered his orbital fracture in October.

One team source told ESPN that the addition of Rivers didn’t surprise anyone because of the relationship between Steichen and the veteran quarterback: “It was like, ‘if s— goes south, would he be willing? Shane and Philip are close, so I don’t think this really surprised anyone.”

Another team source points out that options were slim and Rivers understands Steichen’s system: “Options out there are slim. He knows the system, so why not? What the heck?”

Rivers was a semifinalist to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2026, but his return to the NFL will restart his five-year waiting period. One team source praised Rivers for his decision: “I give him a lot of credit, and it says a lot about who he is as a person. I don’t know if he would have gotten in right away, but he will eventually.”

Multiple sources within the Colts point out that Rivers can still sling the ball effectively: “I’d still take him at this stage over most 22- to 23-year-old [backups].”

Another team source points out that Rivers still needs to get back in football shape: “He needs to get in football shape, but there’s no question he can throw it.”

As for his Week 15 availability, one team source tells ESPN that how Rivers handles practice will determine whether he plays.

Dianni Russini of The Athletic cites a source close to Rivers who claims the veteran is “in better shape now than when he played.”

Russini’s source called it a “no-brainer” for Indianapolis: “It’s a no-brainer for who gives them the best chance.”

Joel Erickson writes that Leonard (knee) practiced on Wednesday, and Indianapolis will decide on their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game by the end of the week.

Regarding his decision to sign with the Colts, Rivers said he has a great relationship with Steichen: “It’s a coach that I love, an organization that I enjoyed being with. … the teammates I was able to play with. 14 of them are still here. … They wanted me, I tried to keep it as simple as that.” (Erickson)

Rivers said his Hall of Fame candidacy wasn’t a factor in his decision: “I haven’t been holding my breath on that, I haven’t been counting down the years… That was not a factor.” (Erickson)

Rivers jokingly responded to questions about his wait, but doesn’t plan on running away from defenders anyway: “But I ain’t ever run away from anybody anyway.” (Erickson)

Texans

Texans CB Kamari Lassiter had a big performance in their Week 14 win over the Chiefs, recording six tackles and an interception. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans praised Lassiter for battling through a foot injury in the week leading up to the game.

“I can’t say enough about the effort from our defense,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. “Kamari battling all week to come out to make a huge play getting the interception and getting the ball when it was up in the air.”

Lassiter reflected on his interception, saying it was a product of the Texans’ strong defensive unit.

“His guy ran to the corner, switched it, and I think maybe the quarterback thought that he had something, and I was able to make the play,” Lassiter said. “But that’s just being able to play with guys who are always on the details. Man I play with the best in the world.”

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. called Lassiter a “complete football player.”

“That’s Kamari, every play is 100 percent all the time,” Stingley said. “Doesn’t matter what’s going on, circumstances of the game or whatever, he’s gonna end up with the ball some way, somehow, or he’s gonna knock somebody out. He’s a complete football player.”

Titans

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions that sources keep connecting the dots between Titans GM Mike Borgonzi , a longtime Chiefs exec, and Kansas City OC Matt Nagy , who’s expected to be a prominent head coaching candidate this year. Fowler expects Nagy to get strong consideration from Tennessee.

, a longtime Chiefs exec, and Kansas City OC , who’s expected to be a prominent head coaching candidate this year. Fowler expects Nagy to get strong consideration from Tennessee. Titans OC Nick Holz said C Lloyd Cushenberry (Achilles) will likely return to their starting lineup when he is fully healthy, via Paul Kuharsky.