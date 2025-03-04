AFC Notes: Quinn Ewers, Matthew Stafford, Raiders, Broncos & Chargers Combine Meetings

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Broncos

Chargers

Raiders

  • Jeremy Fowler reports that the Raiders will not tender RFA WR D.J. Turner but remain open to him returning.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly like Texas QB Quinn Ewers and could be a landing spot for him if the team is unable to trade up for Miami QB Cam Ward, according to Tony Pauline.
  • Per Rich Eisen, the Giants seemingly had a trade offer and a contract offer that was agreeable to the Rams and QB Matthew Stafford, yet he ultimately decided that he didn’t want to leave Los Angeles.
  • Eisen adds that the Raiders were also all in on Stafford, as were the Giants, yet Stafford felt that continuing with the Rams was best for his career and family. He would have ultimately chosen the Raiders over the Giants as well.

