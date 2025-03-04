AFC Notes: Quinn Ewers, Matthew Stafford, Raiders, Broncos & Chargers Combine Meetings

Broncos
- Michigan DT Kenneth Grant said he will meet at the combine with the Broncos. (Chris Tomasson)
- Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II has several formal meetings scheduled at the combine, including with the Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, Dolphins, and Steelers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos, including the Bengals, Bills, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Commanders, Cowboys, Falcons, Jets, Panthers, Texans, and Vikings.
- Michigan TE Colston Loveland had a formal Combine meeting with the Broncos. (Chris Tomasson)
- Texas TE Gunnar Helm had formal Combine interviews with seven teams, including the Broncos. (Mike Klis)
- Iowa State CB Darien Porter had formal Combine interviews with six teams, including the Broncos. (Tom Downey)
- Oregon WR Tez Johnson revealed he had a formal meeting with the Broncos at the combine. (Chris Tomasson)
- Denver met formally with Oregon RB Jordan James at the combine. (Ryan Fowler)
- According to Andrew Mason, the Broncos met with Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo.
- Mason adds that Denver has met with SMU RB Brashard Smith.
- Additionally, the Broncos met with North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton, per Mason.
- Tomasson adds the Broncos met with Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson.
- Tomasson adds the Broncos met with Texas TE Gunnar Helm.
- Purdue OL Marcus Mbow had a formal Combine meeting with the Broncos. (Tom Downey)
- LSU TE Mason Taylor had a formal Combine meeting with the Broncos. (MLFootball)
Chargers
- Boise State OLB Ahmed Hassanein will take an official visit with the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)
- William & Mary OT Charles Grant met formally with 12 teams, including the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Ole Miss WR Tre Harris had a formal Combine meeting with the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Georgia C Jared Wilson had a formal Combine interview with the Chargers. (Tom Downey)
- Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo said he had a formal Combine interview with the Chargers. (Bo Brack)
Raiders
- Jeremy Fowler reports that the Raiders will not tender RFA WR D.J. Turner but remain open to him returning.
- The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly like Texas QB Quinn Ewers and could be a landing spot for him if the team is unable to trade up for Miami QB Cam Ward, according to Tony Pauline.
- Per Rich Eisen, the Giants seemingly had a trade offer and a contract offer that was agreeable to the Rams and QB Matthew Stafford, yet he ultimately decided that he didn’t want to leave Los Angeles.
- Eisen adds that the Raiders were also all in on Stafford, as were the Giants, yet Stafford felt that continuing with the Rams was best for his career and family. He would have ultimately chosen the Raiders over the Giants as well.
