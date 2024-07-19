AFC Notes: Rashee Rice, Davante Adams, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton is excited to get WR Tim Patrick back not only for his reliable hands, but for his leadership abilities as well.

“Just those intangibles,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “I do know and obviously have seen healthy tape. Granted I wasn’t here, but I kind of have an idea or vision for the player. Then all the other things that he brings relative to his competitiveness, his versatility. He’s a great teammate. I think he’s an important part of the locker room, so it’s good to see him more and be smart with that.”

Chiefs

Regarding Chiefs WR Rashee Rice potentially facing league discipline for his off-field incidents this offseason, HC Andy Reid responded they “haven’t heard anything” on the matter.

“Yeah, I don’t know that. I haven’t heard anything up to this point,” Reid said, via ProFootballTalk. “So, I just let all the people in charge do that — that are looking over that part of it.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams agent’s said that the trade speculation was “baseless” and he remains happy in Las Vegas.

“This is baseless, unfounded speculation, and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk — period,” agents Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer said, via ESPN.

Adams remains committed to the Raiders, although he did say on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast that if he was to leave, it would be to be reunited with Jets QB Aaron Rodgers.

“If I were to be reunited with anybody, it would be with Aaron, or be relocated anywhere, it would be with Aaron,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff last year in the media with them asking … they talk about whatever without me even being involved in it. It ended up getting all the way to the point where it got in the locker room and people was thinking that I was the driving force.“