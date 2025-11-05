AFC Notes: Sauce Gardner, Brian Thomas Jr., Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

The Colts shocked the NFL world with their surprise acquisition of CB Sauce Gardner from the Jets. Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard said there was no way they could pass up on taking one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

“Having the opportunity to acquire a talented player like Sauce Gardner was one we did not want to pass on,” Ballard said, via PFT. “He was a player that we scouted heavily coming out of college and there’s a reason he was the fourth overall pick. Sauce is a proven cornerback. His skill and competitive nature will elevate everyone’s play on the defensive unit. We’re thrilled he’s a Colt. On the same note, AD Mitchell is a great person and a great player. We believe he will have success in New York, and we wish him the best as he enters the next chapter of his career.”

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Colts were interested in trading for Saints CB Alontae Taylor, with New Orleans believed to be seeking an early Day 3 pick. Fowler thinks the Colts would have pulled the trigger on that deal had the trade for CB Sauce Gardner fallen through.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said that the team is working on breaking through some of the struggles that WR Brian Thomas Jr. has experienced this season.

“There’s going to be a breakthrough at some point here to just connect and doing it. And you watch games from last year because obviously you’re watching the Raiders from last year and you [are] watching big plays being made and all right man, it has to go happen as much as it can in practice, but also in the game it’s got to come to life for that connection to truly go the way that it needs to go,” Coen said, via Jacksonville.com.

Despite the down season, Thomas still has a high level of confidence.

“High as always,” Thomas said after being asked where his confidence was. “I feel like I know what I could do. I know what I’m capable of, so my confidence is always high.”

Albert Breer shared the details on the Jaguars’ picks that are headed to Las Vegas in exchange for WR Jakobi Meyers . The fourth-rounder will be the higher of the two Jacksonville has and the sixth-rounder is the Jets’ pick (which was traded to Cleveland, then Jacksonville).

. The fourth-rounder will be the higher of the two Jacksonville has and the sixth-rounder is the Jets’ pick (which was traded to Cleveland, then Jacksonville). Per the wire, the Jaguars hosted veteran S George Odum for a visit.

Titans

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Titans had trade interest in WR Calvin Ridley and TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, but they wanted something substantial to part with offensive playmakers who could help the development of first-round QB Cam Ward .

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi on the trade of DB Jarvis Brownlee: "The Jarvis Brownlee trade was controversial around here. You're evaluating the fit. We don't have the culture around here right now to help guys develop. We thought some of the habits weren't conducive to help Jarvis develop right now." (McCormick)

Borgonzi on the trade of CB Roger McCreary: "It had nothing to do with the fact that I did not draft Roger. It had to do with getting value and the fact that Roger was on an expiring contract." (McCormick)

Borgonzi on the DE Dre'Mont Jones deal: "We weren't looking to move on from Dre'mont, but we had a chance to get a pick out of it." (McCormick)

Titans DT Jeffery Simmons drew praise from Borgonzi on how he handled himself at the deadline: "I want to highlight him. He has been tremendous. I communicate with him a lot. He is one of the reasons we're going to turn this thing around. Jeff is invaluable to us, to where we want to go." (Jim Wyatt)

Borgonzi also commented on QB Cam Ward: "He looks like a rookie QB playing on a team that had the No.1 pick last year. He's developing … and they are all learning together. I have full confidence in Cam and that he will get there." (Wyatt)

Per the wire, Titans worked out DB Major Burns, DB Keydrain Calligan, OL Darrian Dalcourt, and OL LaDarius Henderson.