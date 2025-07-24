AFC Notes: Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- Bills RB James Cook on practicing at camp despite no new extension: “It’s my job. I have to participate so I won’t get fined… I’m never gonna give up. I deserve what I want, what I need.” (Jeremy Bergman)
Dolphins
- The Dolphins issued the following statement on OL Bayron Matos after being airlifted to the hospital following an undisclosed injury at practice: “Bayron Matos sustained an injury at the end of Wednesday’s practice and was transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he remained overnight for evaluation and testing. He has movement in all extremities and is in stable condition. He will remain in the care of doctors for continued observation.”
- Miami DT Zach Sieler wouldn’t talk about his current contract situation and expressed his desire to be on the field with his teammates at practice. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
Jets
- Jets WR Garrett Wilson on his new contract: “I’ve been here three years, I haven’t won many games. I haven’t had the season I hoped. So for them to come in and say they feel like I can be part of success for years to come means the world.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Wilson on the next step for him: “I feel like I haven’t done anything. I want to play meaningful football.” (Rosenblatt)
- Jets CB Sauce Gardner on his new contract: “It meant a lot to have that level of security so I can just go out there and make plays.” (Rosenblatt)
- Jets HC Aaron Glenn on DL Micheal Clemons: “Big, strong, tough.., if there is any player I would like to look like, it would be him. He’s built the way you want a football player built.” (Rosenblatt)
- On Thursday, said there’s no drop-off in playcalling from QB Justin Fields to QB Tyrod Taylor if Fields misses time due to injury. (Connor Hughes)
- Glenn also called G Alijah Vera-Tucker a great player and expressed his hope that they can get an extension done. (Rosenblatt)
